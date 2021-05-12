District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Lillie M. Celestine
DOB:11-4-61
303 Jetson Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
Charge: Entry or Remaining After Forbidden
Theft Under $ 1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Each Count..
Christopher L. DunnDOB:2-5-60
5412 Byron Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Theft Under $ 1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to victim.
Calvin J. GasconDOB:6-9-58
3821 Kahns Road # 17
Port Allen, LA 70767Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence:6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. .
Leo G. Jones DOB:5-21-93
56840 Breaux Street
White Castle, LA 70788
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Sean Michael LewisDOB:3-31-72
2043 Rosedale Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Entry On or Remaining After Forbidden Resisting an Officer Disturbing the Peace Sentence: 120 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Anthony G. Jones Jr.DOB:11-20-87
965 Bayou Paul Lane
St. Gabriel, LA 70776Charge: Simple Littering
Sentence: $500 fine.
Mitchel J. SavoyDOB:11-10-67
856 Duplechain Road
Church Point, LA 70525Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Kassi J. SchillerDOB:2-24-85
12475 Ena Street
Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Simple Battery Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Each Count. Consecutive. Credit for time Served.
Lauren E. WintersDOB:10-17-91
7520 Rosehill Drive
Erwinville, LA 70729Charge: Theft Under $ 1,000
Sentence: ded. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to victim.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
