District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, October 7, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were
sentenced accordingly:
Bradus J. AlbertDOB:11-13-83
4861 Wilmot Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200
Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. 48 hoursin Home Incarceration.
Tammy M. BajoiDOB:1-22-74
2045 North 3rd Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence:6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $250 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Make Restitution.
Khallid A. CoatesDOB:11-24-51
5233 Eudora Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Second Offense
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $262 court cost, $200
Indigent Defender Fund, $400 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eighthour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. 48 hoursin Home Incarceration. Interlock device for 6 months.
Chad A. DavidDOB:8-9-75
7867 5th Street
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eighthour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Selby Chiles EngleDOB:9-6-93
15640 Shenandoh Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 90 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Monrico Andre JonesDOB:11-26-94
2888 Doughery Drive # 121
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Have no contact with the victim.
Dale R. Lane Jr.DOB:11-5-71
12356 Maple Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $312 court cost, $250
Indigent Defender Fund, $400 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eighthour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. 48 hoursin Home Incarceration. Interlock device for 6 months.
Perrry J. Lewis Jr.DOB:6-18-70
12607 Oak Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $350Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel..
Cody D. PollageDOB:4-10-92
58540 Mille Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse/Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eighthour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Anthony P. TisiDOB:12-22-87
20257 Toni Lane
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund.
David J. TullierDOB:4-18-64
409 Venzule Drive
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Owners Responsibility for Dogs and Cats
Sentence:$100 fine, $162 court cost. Make restitution to victim.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
