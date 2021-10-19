District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, October 7, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were 

sentenced accordingly:

 

Bradus J. AlbertDOB:11-13-83

4861 Wilmot Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a 

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 

Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse 

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight 

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  48 hoursin Home Incarceration.

 

Tammy M. BajoiDOB:1-22-74

2045 North 3rd Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Charge:  Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special condition $250 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.  Make Restitution.

 

Khallid A. CoatesDOB:11-24-51

5233 Eudora Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated – Second Offense

Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a 

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $262 court cost, $200 

Indigent Defender Fund, $400 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse 

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform thirty (30) eighthour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  48 hoursin Home Incarceration.  Interlock device for 6 months.

 

Chad A. DavidDOB:8-9-75

7867 5th Street

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a 

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eighthour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  

 

Selby Chiles EngleDOB:9-6-93

15640 Shenandoh Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Charge:  Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence: 90 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

Monrico Andre JonesDOB:11-26-94

2888 Doughery Drive # 121

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge:  Simple Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  6 months supervised probation with a $50 a   month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Have no contact with the  victim.

 

Dale R. Lane Jr.DOB:11-5-71

12356 Maple Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated – Second Offense

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a 

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $312 court cost, $250 

Indigent Defender Fund, $400 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse 

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform thirty (30) eighthour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  48 hoursin Home Incarceration.  Interlock device for 6 months.

 

Perrry J. Lewis Jr.DOB:6-18-70

12607 Oak Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a 

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $350Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel..  

 

Cody D. PollageDOB:4-10-92

58540 Mille Avenue

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a 

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse/Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eighthour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Anthony P. TisiDOB:12-22-87

20257 Toni Lane

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

David J. TullierDOB:4-18-64

409 Venzule Drive

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge:  Owners Responsibility for Dogs and Cats    

Sentence:$100 fine, $162 court cost.  Make restitution to victim.

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

 

