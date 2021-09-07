District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Jacob R. Dimm DOB:10-2-89

57930 Meriam Street

 Plaquemine, LA 70764

 Charge:  Simple Criminal Damage to Property

 Resisting An Office By Flight Access Device Fraud Less Than $1,000 Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for times served

 

Dequincey JamesDOB:12-16-02

1135 Rosedale Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Resisting An Officer (2 Counts)

Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special  conditions Anger Management, Enroll in school and maintain 2.5 GPA or get 

a GED.  Seek gainful employment.  Perform 25 hours community service.

 

Anthony R. MelanconDOB:8-11-75

3463 Lydia Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Theft Under $1,000

Sentence: 6 months days parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special conditions pay $100 fine, $162 court cost.  Make restitution to victim.  Early termination.

 

Sean M. TurnerDOB:8-13-76

14541 Brent Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70818

 Charge:  Attempted Theft Under $1,000

 Sentence:3 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, September 2, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Tre M. ArdoinDOB:10-16-00

2850 Highway 190 West # 36

 Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Simple Battery

 Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250 

Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Emily Carrier-NixonDOB:12-29-92

18199 Brown III Road

Prairieville, LA 70769

Charge:  Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

Leslie David GomezDOB:6-2-88

5233 Eudora Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Aggravated Assault

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal  Court Fund.  Each count.  Make Restitution.

 

Courtney L. GrimesDOB:4-11-91

2033 Ory Drive

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge:  Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:3 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Denzell HamiltonDOB:8-22-97

1526 Tamari Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Charge:  Resisting An Officer With Violence

 Resisting An Officer By Flight

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Each Count. Charge:  Possession of Marijuana 

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Cody R. HollinsDOB:3-4-92

2225 West Belfair Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

 Charge:  Speeding 103/65

 Sentence: $184 fine, $124 court cost. MADD Impact Panel.  

 

Travis Jude JarreauDOB:8-30-84

5328 Island Road

Jarreau, LA 70749

Charge:  Violation Of A Protective Order

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Darrell W. KnoxDOB:6-26-00

215 Lobdell Highway

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Disturbing The Peace

Sentence: 90 Days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

Aaron R. MarcusDOB:9-20-96

17037 Jamestown Drive

Prairieville, LA 70769

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300 

Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse 

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get  substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Avril N. TateDOB:8-23-94

32235 Dapet StreetWhite Castle, LA 70788

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – Household Member

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100

Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Domestic Abuse Intervention, Parenting Class, 64 hours community service.

 

Tevin D. TillmanDOB:5-14-93

1210 Avenue D

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery- First Offense

  Simple Criminal Damage to Property Less Than $1,000

False Imprisonment

Resisting an Officer

Simple Battery

Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Each Count.

 

Wilber Rivera-SarcenoDOB:9-5-90

10711 Rosedale Road.

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time Served.  .

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

