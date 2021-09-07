District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Jacob R. Dimm DOB:10-2-89
57930 Meriam Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Simple Criminal Damage to Property
Resisting An Office By Flight Access Device Fraud Less Than $1,000 Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for times served
Dequincey JamesDOB:12-16-02
1135 Rosedale Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Resisting An Officer (2 Counts)
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special conditions Anger Management, Enroll in school and maintain 2.5 GPA or get
a GED. Seek gainful employment. Perform 25 hours community service.
Anthony R. MelanconDOB:8-11-75
3463 Lydia Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months days parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special conditions pay $100 fine, $162 court cost. Make restitution to victim. Early termination.
Sean M. TurnerDOB:8-13-76
14541 Brent Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70818
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence:3 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, September 2, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Tre M. ArdoinDOB:10-16-00
2850 Highway 190 West # 36
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250
Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.
Emily Carrier-NixonDOB:12-29-92
18199 Brown III Road
Prairieville, LA 70769
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Leslie David GomezDOB:6-2-88
5233 Eudora Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Aggravated Assault
Simple Criminal Damage to Property
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Each count. Make Restitution.
Courtney L. GrimesDOB:4-11-91
2033 Ory Drive
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence:3 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Denzell HamiltonDOB:8-22-97
1526 Tamari Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Charge: Resisting An Officer With Violence
Resisting An Officer By Flight
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Each Count. Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Cody R. HollinsDOB:3-4-92
2225 West Belfair Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Speeding 103/65
Sentence: $184 fine, $124 court cost. MADD Impact Panel.
Travis Jude JarreauDOB:8-30-84
5328 Island Road
Jarreau, LA 70749
Charge: Violation Of A Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Darrell W. KnoxDOB:6-26-00
215 Lobdell Highway
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Disturbing The Peace
Sentence: 90 Days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Aaron R. MarcusDOB:9-20-96
17037 Jamestown Drive
Prairieville, LA 70769
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300
Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Avril N. TateDOB:8-23-94
32235 Dapet StreetWhite Castle, LA 70788
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Domestic Abuse Intervention, Parenting Class, 64 hours community service.
Tevin D. TillmanDOB:5-14-93
1210 Avenue D
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery- First Offense
Simple Criminal Damage to Property Less Than $1,000
False Imprisonment
Resisting an Officer
Simple Battery
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Each Count.
Wilber Rivera-SarcenoDOB:9-5-90
10711 Rosedale Road.
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time Served. .
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
