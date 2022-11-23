District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, November 10, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Clarissa T. AntoineDOB:1-30-76
5968 Thomas Lane # 433
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Hit & Run Driving
Sentence: 90 days parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to victim
Ana Patricia CanjuraDOB:8-18-89
2850 Highway 190 West # 21
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian
Sentence: 90 days parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $162 court cost.
Roderick G. EdwardsDOB:12-15-81
608 Calendula Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination.
Traci FugattDOB:8-19-78
4162 Evelina Street
Fordoche, LA 70732
Charge: Hit & Run Driving
Sentence:90 days parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to victim
Michael JohnsonDOB:11-30-82
2022 Lobdell Highway # 15
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Battery of a Dating Partner
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $400Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Perform 32 hours ofcommunity service. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention classes.
Reginald D. JonesDOB:5-5-80
975 Soloman Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to victim
Todd MurphyDOB:10-29-56
4111 Lee Drive
Slidell, LA 70460
Charge: Hit & Run Driving
Sentence: 90 days parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Brian M. PetersonDOB:4-10-87
334 Batoon Street
Belle Chase, LA 70037
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Kendall A. PikesDOB:9-2-87
12247 Plymouth Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Alfred PorterieDOB:11-11-57
3946 Union Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Akeja RobertsonDOB:3-9-98
32635 Leona Avenue
White Castle, LA 70788
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $300 fine, $162 court cost.
Isiah B. ShyDOB:3-31-73
12247 Plymouth Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Matthew C. WilliamsDOB:9-2-87
511 2nd Street
Krotz Springs, LA 70750
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement orserve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of communityservice or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
