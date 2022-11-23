District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, November 10, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Clarissa T. AntoineDOB:1-30-76

5968 Thomas Lane # 433

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge:  Hit & Run Driving

Sentence: 90 days parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Make restitution to victim

 

Ana Patricia CanjuraDOB:8-18-89

2850 Highway 190 West # 21

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian

Sentence: 90 days parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $162 court cost.

 

Roderick G. EdwardsDOB:12-15-81

608 Calendula Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Early termination.

Traci FugattDOB:8-19-78

4162 Evelina Street

Fordoche, LA 70732

Charge:  Hit & Run Driving

Sentence:90 days parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Make restitution to victim

 

Michael JohnsonDOB:11-30-82

2022 Lobdell Highway # 15

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Battery of a Dating Partner

Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $400Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Perform 32 hours ofcommunity service.  Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention classes.

 

Reginald D. JonesDOB:5-5-80

975 Soloman Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Make restitution to victim

 

Todd MurphyDOB:10-29-56

4111 Lee Drive

Slidell, LA 70460

Charge:  Hit & Run Driving

Sentence: 90 days parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Brian M. PetersonDOB:4-10-87

334 Batoon Street

Belle Chase, LA 70037

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance  Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Kendall A. PikesDOB:9-2-87

 12247 Plymouth Drive

 Baton Rouge, LA 70807

 Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

 Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Alfred PorterieDOB:11-11-57

3946 Union Drive

 Addis, LA 70710

 Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

 Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and  treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Akeja RobertsonDOB:3-9-98

32635 Leona Avenue

White Castle, LA 70788

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: $300 fine, $162 court cost.  

 

Isiah B. ShyDOB:3-31-73

 12247 Plymouth Drive

 Baton Rouge, LA 70807

 Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get  substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Matthew C. WilliamsDOB:9-2-87

511 2nd Street

Krotz Springs, LA 70750

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement orserve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of communityservice or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and  treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

