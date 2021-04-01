District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Thursday, March 11, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Carlisa A. Bell                                                             DOB:   1-3-00

3645 Grant Street

Baker, LA 70714

Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Kyaundria A. Bennett                                                 DOB:   12-13-82

10320 Carmel Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70818

Charge: Simple Battery

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100

Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination.

Kayla Brasseaux                                                        DOB:   5-27-87

12941 Cypress Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Hit & Run Driving

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150

Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.

Anthony J. Glasper Jr.                                                DOB:   4-6-94

45259 North Baptist Road

Hammond, LA 700401

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:  15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Madison C. Graham                                                   DOB:   9-16-93

438 Venzule Drive

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $267 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Lester W. Johnson                                                     DOB:   3-26-89

1230 Avenue B

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sentence:       15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Travis T. Johnson                                                       DOB:   8-4-00

2226 Benedetto Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.

Johnny Lee Jones                                                      DOB:   12-7-69

1360 Avenue A

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       3 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

RC Jones III                                                               DOB:   12-7-99

508 Azalea Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Simple Assault

Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost,

$150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Charge: Simple Battery

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended.

John Leo Jr.                                                                DOB:   9-14-92

719 Court Street #6

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:   10 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

                                                 

Jada L Martin                                                             DOB:   3-15-98

9611 St. Romaine Road

Erwinville, LA 70729

Charge: Hit & Run Driving

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund

Johnnie L. Nickens                                                     DOB:   8-26-86

2850 Highway 190 West # 22

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.

Morris T. Norwood                                                      DOB:   7-30-58

3608 Havana Street

New Orleans, LA 70122

Charge: Attempted Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:       5 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost.

Early Termination.    

                                 

Larry C. Porter                                                            DOB:   4-12-83

2001 Court Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Violation of a Protective Order

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Damarcus J. Ray                                                        DOB:   11-27-92

719 Court Street #6

Port Allen LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:   10 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

Charge: Illegal Use, Consumption, Possession of CDS in Presence of Persons Under 17

Sentence:    6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost.

Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150  Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.

Katherine H. Rinaldi                                                    DOB:   9-27-58

2065 Rowcliff Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70760

Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Defer Art. 894.

Fermin L Rogers                                                        DOB:   7-15-63

3718 Addis Lane

Addis, LA 70710

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200

Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Harrison J. Rogers Jr.                                                 DOB:   11-20-68

35 Eugenie Court

New Orleans, LA 70131

Charge: Driving Whiie Intoxicated

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

KareJ. Rogne                                                            DOB:   11-16-76

72 Nicole Blvd.

Avondale, LA 70094

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense

Sentence:        6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $312 court cost, $200

Indigent Defender Fund, $400 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Interlock device for 6 months.

Sherman Joseph Smith III                                           DOB:   12-16-86

7672 First Street

Addis, LA 70710

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Davis C. Stovall Jr.                                                     DOB:   5-4-01

1147 Rev. Manuel

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

Robin W. Tate                                                DOB:   1-7-66

11515 Moultrie Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and  treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Defer Art. 894.

Randall L Thomas                                                     DOB:   11-26-90

2932 72nd Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Logan C. Tussey                                                        DOB:   6-11-98

4413 Foret Street

Addis, LA 710

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Coranda F. Williams                                                   DOB:   10-23-83

2481 Arnett Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Misrepresentation During the Issuance of a Misdemeanor Summons

Se itence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100

Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Bate i Rouge Parish

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.