District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Thursday, March 11, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Carlisa A. Bell DOB: 1-3-00
3645 Grant Street
Baker, LA 70714
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Kyaundria A. Bennett DOB: 12-13-82
10320 Carmel Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70818
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination.
Kayla Brasseaux DOB: 5-27-87
12941 Cypress Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Hit & Run Driving
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150
Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.
Anthony J. Glasper Jr. DOB: 4-6-94
45259 North Baptist Road
Hammond, LA 700401
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Madison C. Graham DOB: 9-16-93
438 Venzule Drive
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $267 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Lester W. Johnson DOB: 3-26-89
1230 Avenue B
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Travis T. Johnson DOB: 8-4-00
2226 Benedetto Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.
Johnny Lee Jones DOB: 12-7-69
1360 Avenue A
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 3 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
RC Jones III DOB: 12-7-99
508 Azalea Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Assault
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost,
$150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.
John Leo Jr. DOB: 9-14-92
719 Court Street #6
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 10 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Jada L Martin DOB: 3-15-98
9611 St. Romaine Road
Erwinville, LA 70729
Charge: Hit & Run Driving
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund
Johnnie L. Nickens DOB: 8-26-86
2850 Highway 190 West # 22
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.
Morris T. Norwood DOB: 7-30-58
3608 Havana Street
New Orleans, LA 70122
Charge: Attempted Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 5 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost.
Early Termination.
Larry C. Porter DOB: 4-12-83
2001 Court Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Damarcus J. Ray DOB: 11-27-92
719 Court Street #6
Port Allen LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 10 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Illegal Use, Consumption, Possession of CDS in Presence of Persons Under 17
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost.
Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.
Katherine H. Rinaldi DOB: 9-27-58
2065 Rowcliff Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70760
Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Defer Art. 894.
Fermin L Rogers DOB: 7-15-63
3718 Addis Lane
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200
Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Harrison J. Rogers Jr. DOB: 11-20-68
35 Eugenie Court
New Orleans, LA 70131
Charge: Driving Whiie Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
KareJ. Rogne DOB: 11-16-76
72 Nicole Blvd.
Avondale, LA 70094
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $312 court cost, $200
Indigent Defender Fund, $400 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Interlock device for 6 months.
Sherman Joseph Smith III DOB: 12-16-86
7672 First Street
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Davis C. Stovall Jr. DOB: 5-4-01
1147 Rev. Manuel
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Robin W. Tate DOB: 1-7-66
11515 Moultrie Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Defer Art. 894.
Randall L Thomas DOB: 11-26-90
2932 72nd Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Logan C. Tussey DOB: 6-11-98
4413 Foret Street
Addis, LA 710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Coranda F. Williams DOB: 10-23-83
2481 Arnett Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Misrepresentation During the Issuance of a Misdemeanor Summons
Se itence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Bate i Rouge Parish
