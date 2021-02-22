District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Corey J. Anderson DOB: 3-24-90
14518 East Beaver
Pride, LA 70770
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Brittany
Champelle Brown DOB: 4-29-88
437 Florida Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court
cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to
random drug screens. Early termination.
Heather R. Craft DOB: 12-19-89
4729 Pecan Grove Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery -1 st Offense
Sentence: 6 months jail. Credit for time served.
Mignon L Grayson DOB: 11-13-91
3273 Addison Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense
Sentence: 6 months jail. Credit for time served.
Terrance D. Richardson DOB: 8-22-89
1228 Rev. Manual
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 monbths parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court
cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution. Charge: Angling Without a License
Sentence: $50 fine.
Calvin L. Young DOB: 7-10-68
4730 Tartan Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months jail. Credit for time served.
District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Thursday, February 4, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Tré Augustine Beckman DOB: 1-20-93
12624 Balis Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Kristian G. Blakeney DOB: 9-23-99
500 Jesse Stone Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Defer Art. 894.
Kolton A. Brothers DOB: 5-21-90
1310 West Main
Port Lavaca, TX 77979
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $262 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Louis Brown DOB: 12-11-86
45259 North Baptist Road
Hammond, LA 700401
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Defer Art. 894.
Michael Bruce Jr. DOB: 6-26-88
1244 Rev. Manuel
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Angling Without a License
Sentence: $50 fine.
Leroy Byrd DOB: 7-2-61
7731 Young Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Live Non-Game Quadreupeds Without Permit
Sentence: 60 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $167 court cost.
Early termination.
Cody M. Clouatre DOB: 7-24-96
12032 Arthur Clouatre Road
St. Amant, LA 70774
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Priscilla Cook DOB: 11-27-54
6454 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine, $162 court cost. Defer Art. 894.
Christopher D. Davis DOB: 12-18-88
2238 Gen Beauregard Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Marcus D. Dogan DOB: 6-11-87
608 Azalea Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Anger Management.
Michael B. Dunbar DOB: 7-15-85
8285 Tuscaloosa Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Jamie Lynn Franklin DOB: 5-17-80
1360 Maryland Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Aggravated Assault
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Lashawnda R. Gibson DOB: 4-28-81
12437 Maple Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Assault
Violation of a Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Eric John Marionneaux DOB: 10-26-90
616 Lyon Street
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250
Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Eddie L. Mason DOB: 11-22-70
310 Shady Oaks Drive
St. Joseph, LA 71366
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Charge: Improper Equipment
Sentence: $30 fine.
Donald J. Noel DOB: 7-5-70
76760 Solarie Lane
Grosse Tete, LA 70740
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Donovan T. Parker DOB: 10-7-82
205 Morningside Street
New Roads, LA 70760
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish. Credit for time served.
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition enroll in Intensive Outpatient
Treatment and submit to random drug screens.
Natasha J. Rome DOB: 2-6-75
55035 Veterans Street
White Castle, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.\
Michael D. Scott DOB: 10-31-99
40058 Brown Road
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Charge: Underage Driving Under the Influence
Sentence: 3 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $125 fine, $312 court cost, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community
service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and
treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Shawaylan S. Scott DOB: 8-19-95
301 Bayside # 9
Jeanerette, LA 70544
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Terrell D. Scott DOB: 12-14-94
24840 Ferdinand Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Attempted Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Gabrielle M. Shows DOB: 8-15-88
4544 Molasion Street
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Deshannon D. Smith DOB: 5-11-00
508 Azalea Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Orlando Smith Jr.
629 Key Largo Drive
Port Allen, LA 70767
DOB: 6-18-84
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.
Eddie L Mason DOB: 11-22-70
310 Shady Oaks Drive
St. Joseph, LA 71366
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Interlock
device for 6 months.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
