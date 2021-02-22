District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Corey J. Anderson                                                      DOB:   3-24-90

14518 East Beaver

Pride, LA 70770

Charge: Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Brittany 

Champelle Brown                                          DOB:   4-29-88

437 Florida Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:       15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court

cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.   Submit to

random drug screens. Early termination.

 

Heather R. Craft                                                         DOB:   12-19-89

4729 Pecan Grove Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery -1 st Offense

Sentence:       6 months jail. Credit for time served.

Mignon L Grayson                                                     DOB:   11-13-91

3273 Addison Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense

Sentence: 6 months jail. Credit for time served.

Terrance D. Richardson                                              DOB:   8-22-89

1228 Rev. Manual

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       6 monbths parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court

cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.   Make restitution. Charge: Angling Without a License

Sentence:       $50 fine.

Calvin L. Young                                                          DOB:   7-10-68

4730 Tartan Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Charge: Violation of a Protective Order

Sentence:       6 months jail. Credit for time served.

District Attorney  Tony Clayton, reports that on Thursday, February 4, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Tré  Augustine Beckman                                            DOB:   1-20-93

12624 Balis Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:       6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Kristian G. Blakeney                                                   DOB:   9-23-99

500 Jesse Stone Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge: Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:        1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Defer Art. 894.

Kolton A. Brothers                                                      DOB:   5-21-90

1310 West Main

Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $262 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Louis Brown                                                               DOB:   12-11-86

45259 North Baptist Road

Hammond, LA 700401

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:       6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Defer Art. 894.

Michael Bruce Jr.                                                        DOB:   6-26-88

1244 Rev. Manuel

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Angling Without a License

Sentence:       $50 fine.

Leroy Byrd                                                                  DOB:   7-2-61

7731 Young Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Live Non-Game Quadreupeds Without Permit

Sentence:       60 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $167 court cost.

Early termination.

Cody M. Clouatre                                                       DOB:   7-24-96

12032 Arthur Clouatre Road

St. Amant, LA 70774

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:       6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Priscilla Cook                                                             DOB:   11-27-54

6454 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine, $162 court cost. Defer Art. 894.

Christopher D. Davis                                                  DOB:   12-18-88

2238 Gen Beauregard Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Charge: Violation of a Protective Order Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Marcus D. Dogan                                                       DOB:   6-11-87

608 Azalea Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Simple Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Anger Management.

Michael B. Dunbar                                                      DOB:   7-15-85

8285 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Jamie Lynn Franklin                                                   DOB:   5-17-80

1360 Maryland Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Aggravated Assault

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.

Lashawnda R. Gibson                                                DOB:   4-28-81

12437 Maple Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Simple Assault

Violation of a Protective Order

Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Eric John Marionneaux                                               DOB:   10-26-90

616 Lyon Street

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250

Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Eddie L. Mason                                                          DOB:   11-22-70

310 Shady Oaks Drive

St. Joseph, LA 71366

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Charge: Improper Equipment

Sentence:       $30 fine.

Donald J. Noel                                                            DOB:   7-5-70

76760 Solarie Lane

Grosse Tete, LA 70740

Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Donovan T. Parker                                                     DOB:   10-7-82

205 Morningside Street

New Roads, LA 70760

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:       6 months parish. Credit for time served.

Charge: Violation of a Protective Order  Sentence:       6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition enroll in Intensive Outpatient

Treatment and submit to random drug screens.

Natasha J. Rome                                                       DOB:   2-6-75

55035 Veterans Street

White Castle, LA 70767

Charge: Simple Battery

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100

Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.\

Michael D. Scott                                                         DOB:   10-31-99

40058 Brown Road

Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Charge: Underage Driving Under the Influence

Sentence:       3 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $125 fine, $312 court cost, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community

service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and

treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Shawaylan S. Scott                                                    DOB:   8-19-95

301 Bayside # 9

Jeanerette, LA 70544

Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Terrell D. Scott                                                           DOB:   12-14-94

24840 Ferdinand Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Attempted Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:        90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100

Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Gabrielle M. Shows                                                    DOB:   8-15-88

4544 Molasion Street

Addis, LA 70710

Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Deshannon D. Smith                                                  DOB:   5-11-00

508 Azalea Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Orlando Smith Jr.

629 Key Largo Drive

Port Allen, LA 70767

DOB:   6-18-84

Charge: Simple Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.

Eddie L Mason                                                          DOB:   11-22-70

310 Shady Oaks Drive

St. Joseph, LA 71366

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Interlock

device for 6 months.

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

