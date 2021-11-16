District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Trey M. ArdoinDOB:11-13-83

2850 Highway 190 West # 36 Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense Sentence:62 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

James P. Blanchard Jr.DOB:5-11-83

7180 South River Road # 25

Addis, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special condition $300 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent  Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.

 

Travis A. DuncanDOB:1-27-79

6436 South River Road

 Brusly, LA 70719

 Charge:  Resisting an Officer with Violence

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Charge:  Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Sentence:$100 fine , $119 court cost.

Joshua D. HopkinsDOB:9-3-91

3374 Kahns Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Simple Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100  Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. 

 

Brenda C. JarvisDOB:7-20-64

1534 Court Street # 2

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Domestic Abuse  Intervention Classes.  Credit for time served.

 

Thomas M. LastrapesDOB:7-14-65

5230 Elm Street

St. Francisville, LA 70775

Charge:  Criminal Trespassing

Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  Have no contact with the victim.

 

Russell B. Lowery.DOB:3-8-67

58105 Nicholas Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Simple Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund. 

 

Jacob PerezDOB:6-14-83

15376 Tiger Bend

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member

Violation of a Protective Order Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Each count.  Credit for time served. 

 

Larry L. Phillips Jr.DOB:10-10-77

1123 Court Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Simple Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $400 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Timothy RobinsonDOB:6-13-54

722 South Lobdell HIghway

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Soliciting for A Ride of Business (2 Counts)

Sentence: 30 days parish jail.  Each count.  

 

Jaliyah P. RuffinDOB:9-24-01

11212 Landry Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Attempted Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

 

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.