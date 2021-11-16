District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Trey M. ArdoinDOB:11-13-83
2850 Highway 190 West # 36 Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense Sentence:62 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
James P. Blanchard Jr.DOB:5-11-83
7180 South River Road # 25
Addis, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $300 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.
Travis A. DuncanDOB:1-27-79
6436 South River Road
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Resisting an Officer with Violence
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Charge: Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Sentence:$100 fine , $119 court cost.
Joshua D. HopkinsDOB:9-3-91
3374 Kahns Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.
Brenda C. JarvisDOB:7-20-64
1534 Court Street # 2
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes. Credit for time served.
Thomas M. LastrapesDOB:7-14-65
5230 Elm Street
St. Francisville, LA 70775
Charge: Criminal Trespassing
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Have no contact with the victim.
Russell B. Lowery.DOB:3-8-67
58105 Nicholas Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Jacob PerezDOB:6-14-83
15376 Tiger Bend
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member
Violation of a Protective Order Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Each count. Credit for time served.
Larry L. Phillips Jr.DOB:10-10-77
1123 Court Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $400 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.
Timothy RobinsonDOB:6-13-54
722 South Lobdell HIghway
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Soliciting for A Ride of Business (2 Counts)
Sentence: 30 days parish jail. Each count.
Jaliyah P. RuffinDOB:9-24-01
11212 Landry Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Attempted Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.