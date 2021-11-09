District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, November 4, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below 

and were

sentenced accordingly:

 

 

Kendall J. Battiste DOB:3-28-00

58100 Nicholas Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Hit & Run Driving (2 Counts)

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Each count.  Credit for times served.

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle Without a Drivers License

Sentence:30 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle Not Covered by Security Sentence: 30 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

 

Tylin BlancDOB:5-27-99

Department of Corrections

Charge:  Battery of a Police Officer

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Robin L. JacksonDOB:8-26-96

18424 Lakehaven Court

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Charge:  Simple Assault

Sentence: 90 days days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50   a month supervision fee.  Special conditions pay $50 fine, $162 court cost, 

 $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $50 criminal court fund.  

 

 Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

