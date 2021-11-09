District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, November 4, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below
and were
sentenced accordingly:
Kendall J. Battiste DOB:3-28-00
58100 Nicholas Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Hit & Run Driving (2 Counts)
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Each count. Credit for times served.
Charge: Operating a Vehicle Without a Drivers License
Sentence:30 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Operating a Vehicle Not Covered by Security Sentence: 30 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Tylin BlancDOB:5-27-99
Department of Corrections
Charge: Battery of a Police Officer
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Robin L. JacksonDOB:8-26-96
18424 Lakehaven Court
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Charge: Simple Assault
Sentence: 90 days days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special conditions pay $50 fine, $162 court cost,
$50 Indigent Defender Fund, $50 criminal court fund.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
