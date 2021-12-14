District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, December 7, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Xavier L. CriffDOB:12-5-88
8456 Bayou Fontaine
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense
Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for times served.Charge: Violation of Protective OrderSentence:2 years parish jail/suspend all but 20 months. 2 years supervised probationwith a $70 a month fee. Consecutive. Special condition conditions pay $150fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 criminal court fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.
Jacob PerezDOB:6-14-83
15375 Tiger Bend Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special conditions pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $50 criminal court fund
Daniel M. PrejeanDOB:1-6-60
6242 South River Road # 52 Brusly, LA 70179
Charge: Criminal Trespassing
Sentence: 30 days days parish jail. Credit for time served. Special condition have no contact with victim.
Anthony J. VegaDOB:5-5-84
11068 Monroe Perkins
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish. Credit for time served.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.