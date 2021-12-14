District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, December 7, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Xavier L. CriffDOB:12-5-88

8456 Bayou Fontaine

Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense

Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for times served.Charge:  Violation of Protective OrderSentence:2 years parish jail/suspend all but 20 months.  2 years supervised probationwith a $70 a month fee.  Consecutive.  Special condition conditions pay $150fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 criminal court fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.

 

Jacob PerezDOB:6-14-83

15375 Tiger Bend Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Charge:  Theft Under $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special conditions pay $100 fine, $162 court cost,  $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $50 criminal court fund 

 

Daniel M. PrejeanDOB:1-6-60

6242 South River Road # 52 Brusly, LA 70179

Charge:  Criminal Trespassing

Sentence: 30 days days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Special condition have no contact with victim.  

 

Anthony J. VegaDOB:5-5-84

11068 Monroe Perkins

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Charge:  Theft Under $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish.  Credit for time served. 

 

 

 

 

 Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

