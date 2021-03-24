District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Tuesday, March 2,2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Jason Glenn Coletti DOB: 11-21-73
25925 Tenant Road
Plaquemine, l_A 70764
Charge: Resisting an Officer with Violence
Violation of Protective Order (2 counts)
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Each Count. Credit for time served.
Samantha L. Kemp DOB: 8-6-91
126 Ducote Street
Krotz Springs, LA 70750
Charge: Remaining After Forbidden
Sentence: 3months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Johnathan T. Osburn DOB: 9-12-97
3854 Treuil Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court
cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to
Random Drug Screens. Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.
Joseph J. Queen DOB: 11-13-91
3273 Addison Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery -1 st Offense
Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months jail Each Cpint Credit for time sedrved
Kenneth Ridgeway Jr. DOB: 3-25-77
2245 Dibenedetto Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery -1 st Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.
Misty M. Rivers DOB: 1-12-79
9024 Bueche Road
Bueche, LA 70720
Charge: Remaining After Forbidden (2 counts)
Sentence: 50 days jail. Each Count. Credit for time served.
Carl S. Weatherford DOB: 9-9-60
4436 Balis Bypass
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana Sentence: 4 days jail. Credit for time served.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
