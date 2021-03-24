District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Tuesday, March 2,2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Jason Glenn Coletti                                                    DOB:   11-21-73

25925 Tenant Road

Plaquemine, l_A 70764

Charge: Resisting an Officer with Violence

Violation of Protective Order (2 counts)

Sentence:       6 months parish jail. Each Count. Credit for time served.

Samantha L. Kemp                                                     DOB:   8-6-91

126 Ducote Street

Krotz Springs, LA 70750

Charge: Remaining After Forbidden

Sentence:  3months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Johnathan T. Osburn                                                  DOB:   9-12-97

3854 Treuil Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Violation of a Protective Order

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court

cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to

Random Drug Screens. Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.

Joseph J. Queen                                                        DOB:   11-13-91

3273 Addison Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery -1 st Offense

Theft Under $1,000

Sentence: 6 months jail Each Cpint Credit for time sedrved

Kenneth Ridgeway Jr.                                                 DOB:   3-25-77

2245 Dibenedetto Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery -1 st Offense

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.

Misty M. Rivers                                                           DOB:   1-12-79

9024 Bueche Road

Bueche, LA 70720

Charge: Remaining After Forbidden (2 counts)

Sentence:       50 days jail. Each Count. Credit for time served.

 

Carl S. Weatherford                                                    DOB:   9-9-60

4436 Balis Bypass

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Marijuana Sentence:       4 days jail. Credit for time served.

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

