District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Derrick J. BanksDOB:4-12-94
3665 Roosevelt Street
Zachary, LA 70791Charge: Violation of a Protective Order (2 Counts)
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Consecutive. GPSMonitoring.
Justin M. BishopDOB:7-19-88
4441 Guidry Street
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence:15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination.Charge: Simple Criminal Damage to PropertySentence:6 months parish jail. Make restitution to victim.
Thomas J. CampbellDOB:5-3-68
Highway 415
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft Under $1,000 Sentence: 4 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Javon EmeryDOB:8-8-94
56840 Breaux Street
White Castle, LA 70788
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence:15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination.
Jesse J. London IIIDOB:12-18-76
10025 El Camino
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Charge: Possession of MarijuanaSentence:15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination.
Christopher P. McMillenDOB:9-23-89
6072 Sumrall Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70811Charge: Possession of MarijuanaSentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.Charge: Careless Operation of a Motor VehicleSentence:15 days parish jail.Charge: Improper Child RestraintSentence:15 days parish jail.
District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Kaleb Wayne BloomerDOB:12-19-00
57710 Eli Craig Street
Plaquemine, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of MarijuanaSentence:15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Perform 40 hours ofcommunity service. Early termination. Defer Art. 894.
Chance CeasarDOB:9-16-78
300 S MLK Drive
Eunice, LA 70535
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – Household MemberViolation of a Protective OrderSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic AbuseIntervention Classes. Get Substance Abuse Evaluation. GPS monitoring.Consecutive.
Brian P. ChristianDOB:6-24-84
306 Persimmon Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – Household MemberSentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Tona L. CreditDOB:9-25-72
619 Rolling Brook Drive # 2011
Baytown, TX 77521Charge: Driving While IntoxicatedSentence:1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of communityservice or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation andtreatment. MADD Impact Panel. Defer Art. 894.
Ashley R. DanielsDOB:5-11-98
1198 Highway 71368
Sicily Island, LA 71368
Charge: Theft Under $ 1,000Sentence:6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 CriminalCourt Fund. Perform 40 hours of community service. Make restitution.
Charge: Attempted Possession of MarijuanaSentence:7 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Regina L. DupreeDOB:12-12-84
30065 LA Highway 19.
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Theft Under $ 1,000Sentence:6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Victor B. Harrison IIDOB:9-17-90
4252 Maxine Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – Household MemberViolation of a Protective Order
Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Each Count. 1 year supervisedprobation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $162 court cost.
Starrann M. HolliesDOB:1-24-81
173 Oklahoma Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Driving While IntoxicatedSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance AbuseDriver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Herbert Lee JeffersonDOB:5-23-75
11443 Section Road
Port Allen, LA 70767Charge: Driving Under the Influence of a CDSSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $262 court cost, $250Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Shannon Jean Kimball
DOB:8-5-70
1515 Weeping Willow Road
Denham Springs, LA 70726 Charge: Theft Under $ 1,000 Sentence:6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Perform 40 hours community service.
Daryl E. KuykendallDOB:1-15-75
2634 Lukeville Lane
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Resisting an Officer With Violence
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Milan T. LathersDOB:6-12-82
1209 Avenue C
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – Household MemberSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic AbuseIntervention Classes. Credit for time served.Charge: Unlawful Operation of Off-Road Vehicles
Sentence: $55 fine, $119 court cos.
Michael Shane LewisDOB:4-2-78
10711 Rosedale Road.
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – Household Member Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Donavon T. ParkerDOB:10-7-82
205 Morningside Street
Livingston, LA 70754
Charge: Violation of a Protective OrderSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to Random drug screens.
Willie C. ReavesDOB:5-25-87
623 11th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Charge: Attempted Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Less than $1,000Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Roland SeptDOB:12-14-94
12132 Maple Street
Port Allen, LA 70760
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – SpouseSentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Destiny J. ShawDOB:3-11-98
57805 New Erwin DrivePlaquemine, LA 70764 Charge: Theft Under $ 1,000 Sentence:6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent
Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Perform 40 hours communityservice. Make Restitution.
Carl M. StevensDOB:12-26-79
7622 Chad Drive # A
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Second OffenseSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eighthour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Frank C. StewartDOB:12-9-94
203 North Alexander Avenue # 1
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana – Second OffenseSentence:66 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
David Williams Jr.DOB:9-6-67
351 Atchafalaya Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – Spouse
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes. Credit for time served.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
