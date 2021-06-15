District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Derrick J. BanksDOB:4-12-94

3665 Roosevelt Street

Zachary, LA 70791Charge:  Violation of a Protective Order (2 Counts) 

Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  Consecutive.  GPSMonitoring.

 

Justin M. BishopDOB:7-19-88

4441 Guidry Street

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:15 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  Early termination.Charge:  Simple Criminal Damage to PropertySentence:6 months parish jail.  Make restitution to victim.

 

Thomas J. CampbellDOB:5-3-68

Highway 415

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Theft Under $1,000 Sentence: 4 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Javon EmeryDOB:8-8-94

56840 Breaux Street

White Castle, LA 70788

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana   

Sentence:15 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  Early termination.

 

Jesse J. London IIIDOB:12-18-76

10025 El Camino

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Charge:  Possession of MarijuanaSentence:15 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  Early termination.

 

Christopher P. McMillenDOB:9-23-89

6072 Sumrall Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70811Charge:  Possession of MarijuanaSentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.Charge:  Careless Operation of a Motor VehicleSentence:15 days parish jail.Charge:  Improper Child RestraintSentence:15 days parish jail.

 

District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Kaleb Wayne BloomerDOB:12-19-00

57710 Eli Craig Street

Plaquemine, LA 70767

Charge:  Possession of MarijuanaSentence:15 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Perform 40 hours ofcommunity service.  Early termination.  Defer Art. 894.

 

Chance CeasarDOB:9-16-78

300 S MLK Drive

Eunice, LA 70535

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – Household MemberViolation of a Protective OrderSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Domestic AbuseIntervention Classes.  Get Substance Abuse Evaluation.  GPS monitoring.Consecutive.

 

Brian P. ChristianDOB:6-24-84

306 Persimmon Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – Household MemberSentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Tona L. CreditDOB:9-25-72

619 Rolling Brook Drive # 2011

Baytown, TX 77521Charge:  Driving While IntoxicatedSentence:1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of communityservice or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation andtreatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  Defer Art. 894.

 

Ashley R. DanielsDOB:5-11-98

1198 Highway 71368

Sicily Island, LA 71368

Charge:  Theft Under $ 1,000Sentence:6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a monthsupervision fee.  Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 CriminalCourt Fund.  Perform 40 hours of community service.  Make restitution.

Charge:  Attempted Possession of MarijuanaSentence:7 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Concurrent.

 

Regina L. DupreeDOB:12-12-84

30065 LA Highway 19.

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Theft Under $ 1,000Sentence:6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a monthsupervision fee.  Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent  Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. 

 

Victor B. Harrison IIDOB:9-17-90

4252 Maxine Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – Household MemberViolation of a Protective Order

Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Each Count.  1 year supervisedprobation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $162 court cost. 

 

Starrann M. HolliesDOB:1-24-81

173 Oklahoma Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Charge:  Driving While IntoxicatedSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance AbuseDriver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  

 

Herbert Lee JeffersonDOB:5-23-75

11443 Section Road

Port Allen, LA 70767Charge:  Driving Under the Influence of a CDSSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $262 court cost, $250Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  

 

Shannon Jean Kimball

DOB:8-5-70

1515 Weeping Willow Road

Denham Springs, LA 70726 Charge:  Theft Under $ 1,000 Sentence:6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month  supervision fee.  Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent  Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Perform 40 hours community service.

 

Daryl E. KuykendallDOB:1-15-75

2634 Lukeville Lane

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge:  Resisting an Officer With Violence

 Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  

Milan T. LathersDOB:6-12-82

1209 Avenue C

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – Household MemberSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Domestic AbuseIntervention Classes.  Credit for time served.Charge:  Unlawful Operation of Off-Road Vehicles

Sentence: $55 fine, $119 court cos.

 

Michael Shane LewisDOB:4-2-78

10711 Rosedale Road.

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – Household Member Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

Donavon T. ParkerDOB:10-7-82

205 Morningside Street

Livingston, LA 70754

Charge:  Violation of a Protective OrderSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  Submit to Random drug screens.

 

Willie C. ReavesDOB:5-25-87

623 11th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Charge:  Attempted Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Less than $1,000Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Roland SeptDOB:12-14-94

12132 Maple Street

Port Allen, LA 70760

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – SpouseSentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served. 

Destiny J. ShawDOB:3-11-98

57805 New Erwin DrivePlaquemine, LA 70764 Charge:  Theft Under $ 1,000 Sentence:6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee.  Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent 

Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Perform 40 hours communityservice.  Make Restitution.

 

Carl M. StevensDOB:12-26-79

7622 Chad Drive # A

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated – Second OffenseSentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform thirty (30) eighthour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Frank C. StewartDOB:12-9-94

203 North Alexander Avenue # 1

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana – Second OffenseSentence:66 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

David Williams Jr.DOB:9-6-67

351 Atchafalaya Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – Spouse

Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.  Credit for time served.

 

 Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

