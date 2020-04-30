Stepping up and staying in –What a fitting motto for the amazing people who serve West Baton Rouge Parish! From doctors and health care workers on the front line, to our 911 Communicators and first responders, to the caring people who are helping their neighbor next door West Baton Rouge Parish has STEPPED UP! We are in this battle together as we fight to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the seemingly invisible enemy of the Corona Virus. Thank you, your efforts are appreciated!
We’re staying in! There have been many unexpected challenges during my time as parish president. Mitigating the threat to this parish during a public health emergency, however, has been by far, the most unexpected and difficult one of all. It is of great comfort to have in place, my staff of experienced and knowledgeable directors and heads of the departments at a time like this.
Success in stopping the spread of the coronavirus requires a precise plan with wide-spread compliance. The plan for public protection continues to change as data and input from researchers and the medical community is gathered and processed. It is important that we are informed and prepared to participate in this effort. In order to reach as many of you as quickly as possible, as new information was received from leading agencies, I hosted a number of small meetings for the parish website that included our Director of Emergency Preparedness/911, a parish council member, local mayors, law enforcement, and our Fire Chief to address the public. I would like to thank the Parish Information & Technology Department and our Public Information Officers for their assistance with this.
As we temporarily adjust the standard operating procedures of the parish to continue critical services yet protect parish employees, many changes have had to be made. I ask for your patience as these temporary measures are carried out. Appointments are available for services that require face to face meetings such as permits and utility issues. Drive through services are used whenever possible. Workers in the Roads and Drainage Departments have continued duties with minor adjustments. Unfortunately, many opportunities with the Recreation Department with the exception of some outdoor spaces.
I regularly communicate with the Parish Presidents of Louisiana as well as those from Parish Leaders from Region 2 which includes the parishes East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Ascension, Iberville, Livingston and Pointe Coupee to keep a unified plan of action. More recently, our concentration is on the consistent re-opening of business and commerce throughout our region and state. I am optimistic that the people of West Baton Rouge Parish will fare well, if we all do our part. Please remember to practicing good hygiene, stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing when you must go out.
Best regards,
Riley L. Berthelot, Jr.
West Baton Rouge Parish President
