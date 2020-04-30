While COVID-19 has brought unsurpassed levels of fear, anxiety and tragedy, it has also provided an opportunity for us to redefine the word hero. Recently, we have experienced a shift in focus of what is important to each of us and thus, who we consider our heroes.
There’s no doubt that athletes and celebrities can be heroes, but during a pandemic a slam dunk hardly holds a candle to the nurse who decided to hold a man’s hand as he sits dying, completely isolated from family and friends.
These are hard thoughts. They are difficult words to write, but we must do so to tell the stories of the brave warriors who are fighting COVID-19 while also remaining empathetic and compassionate.
In recent weeks, which sometimes feel like years, we have come to recognize many people as heroes. None of them wear capes, at least not in public, and many have never worn scrubs.
The Stepping Up & Staying In special section is our way of saying thank you to some of these unsung heroes. As you’ve seen by the front page, we have highlighted the people, businesses and organizations on the West Side who have stepped up to fight COVID-19 and collected stories about what people are doing while they stay in, which is just as important in our fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Local individuals, businesses, organizations readily agreed to help us say thank you by placing ads to help make this section, well, special.
Thank you to each and every one of you for helping, healing and doing your part. I am confident we will come out of this crisis with newfound hope and a strong sense of connection because we are #WestBatonRougeStrong
Now that I have thanked as many people as words can cover, I would like to specifically thank a few people I have seen rise to the occasion despite fear and work hard to forge a path in uncharted territory for the West Side Journal.
Our office manager Shelli has remained focused on providing the best service to our subscribers and advertisers. Even in a pandemic, you can call our office and order your subscription or let us know you didn’t get your newspaper. She often solves problems before they arise and keeps all of our heads on straight most days - for that I am beyond grateful.
Jordan, our sports editor, has seamlessly pivoted to handling much of the Lifestyles content our readers enjoy such as the Student Spotlight and First Responder of the Week. He typically covers sports events around the parish but hasn’t skipped a beat connecting with local coaches, teams and athletes to shed light on how this pandemic is impacting them.
Hannah, a photographer and feature writer, has continuously provided us with excellent photos from around the parish. If there’s a photo op, Hannah is there with a mask on and camera in tow. We appreciate the effort she puts into every photograph and interview - she truly helps us show instead of just tell our readers.
Cole, our graphic artist has continued to design ads and manage the production of the newspaper each week. He always has a witty joke to offer and hilarious editorial in the works. Thank you for keeping us coming to our readers’ mailboxes every Thursday and the much-needed chuckles.
Mr. Bill, our paper boy, has continued to make sure you can get a WSJ on a news rack near you during your essential trips to local grocery stores. Thank you for your dedication to the West Side Journal and all of the hard work you put into delivery each week.
Lastly, thank you to our news editor Breanna for consistently covering the goings-on of the parish, providing daily coronavirus coverage and managing our social media accounts to meet our readers where they are and help provide accurate, local coverage of news events. We are glad to have you back behind the editor’s desk and appreciate how much you do for the newspaper out of sheer love for the West Side community.
Thank you to each one of you for your dedication - you are truly heroes.
We hope you enjoy this special section and receiving the West Side Journal every week. Thank you for understanding our decision to decrease the number of available racks across the parish. But if you’re looking for a contactless delivery, consider us the experts. Our annual subscription is only $28 and the paper can be delivered directly to your mailbox. Visit our website at www.thewestsidejournal.com/subscribe or call 225-343-2540 and Shelli will take care of you.
The West Side Journal is a great group of people who work hard, often behind the scenes, to keep the people of this parish informed and report accurate, up-to-date news.
Sincerely,
George Jenne
Owner & Publisher of the West Side Journal
