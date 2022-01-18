More than two years after the coronavirus emerged, and more than a year after the first vaccines for it arrived, suffice it to say that the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel appears dimmer than one might have hoped.
As the stunningly infectious Omicron variant sweeps the country, case rates have blasted past all previous peaks; hospitalizations, too, have now broken last winter’s record. The surge has threatened another round of school closures and stifled the economy as working parents struggle to care for their children, who themselves are finding their lives upended once again.
Omicron cases are likely to peak nationally during January in “an intense month of disruption,” according to projections from Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist at Columbia. So how should the Biden administration, businesses, schools and the rest of the public respond? Here’s what people are saying.
Three ways of dealing
with Omicron
Broadly speaking, there are three approaches the United States could take to the current surge, as Leana Wen, a visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, writes in The Washington Post.
The first option is to impose lockdowns to flatten the curve of infections, as the Netherlands, Austria and parts of China have done, perhaps combined with another round of social spending to help Americans weather the disruption. But the public seems largely opposed to the idea of business closures, as does the Biden administration. “We are not going to write checks to incentivize people to sit at home, and we are not going to bail out businesses if the economy seems strong,” a senior White House official told CNN.
The second option is to let the virus run its course by lifting most or all nonpharmaceutical interventions. After all, a majority of Americans are vaccinated, and preliminary evidence does suggest that Omicron causes milder illness than previous variants. Why not treat it like the flu?
The principal objection to this laissez-faire approach is that it could cripple the health care system. According to one model that tracks hospital capacity nationwide, seven states — including California and Texas — are expected to exceed their hospital capacity in the next 10 days.
From the perspective of Craig Spencer, an emergency room doctor in New York City, the Omicron surge is not like the first Covid wave of March 2020: With vaccines, treatments and a seemingly less lethal variant, fewer of his patients now need life support. Yet the sheer number of infections has produced a rapid influx of patients, as well as record levels of employee infections and staff shortages.
“Fewer providers means fewer available beds because there are only so many patients a team can treat at a time,” he writes. “This also means treatment is slower and people will spend more time in the E.R. And the longer these patients stay in the E.R., the longer others remain in the waiting room. The domino effect will affect all levels of the health care system, from short-staffed nursing homes to ambulances taking longer to respond to 911 calls.”
The third option is to pick a middle path, one that aims to save the hospital system from being overwhelmed while minimizing public disruption.
In Wen’s view, this approach would entail boosting all nursing home residents and staff; mandating proof of vaccination and boosters for indoor dining, gyms, movie theaters and sporting events; requiring high-quality masks in all indoor public spaces; and expediting vaccine approval for children under 5.
To increase vaccine uptake, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, recommended that the federal government seriously consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.
At the same time, to alleviate staff shortages, Wen suggests that the Centers for Disease Control could reduce or even waive isolation and quarantine requirements for people working in critical jobs while still mandating high-quality masks.
What about schools?
Perhaps no other question about the proper policy response to the Omicron surge has bred so much contention and confusion.
There is widespread acknowledgment, as Joseph G. Allen notes in The Times, that the harms children have suffered from being out of school are severe, cumulative and potentially long-lasting, the most obvious among them being learning loss.
