Southern New
Hampshire University
has announced that Jennifer Bynum of Addis has been named to its Fall 2021 Dean’s List and that Brennan Patin of Port Allen and Brian Ramagos of Addis have been named to its Fall 2021 President’s List
Southern Arkansas
University
has announced that Garrett Lee Roberts of Brusly has been named to its Fall 2021 Dean’s List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.