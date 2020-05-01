When I was a teenager my siblings and I spent so much time on the phone we had a children’s line. Sounds extravagant until you consider that the head of our family was one of three MDs in Ascension Parish. There were no answering machines in the 60s, the nearest hospital was in Baton Rouge and there had to be an open line at all times.
I remember with great embarrassment how conversations with girlfriends often ended.
“You hang up first.” “No, you hang up first!”
Adolescence is such a misery.
Asking a girl on a first movie date over the phone was excruciating. With every ring I’d pray her mother would answer and tell me she was unavailable, which never happened. All this for a cuddle and maybe a peck on the cheek when her parents came to pick her up.
That could be part of the reason I dislike phone conversations in general. Since cellphones became affordable to the masses, I have used mine far less than anyone I know.
Since the lockdown, however. I’ve been holding long conversations with family members and friends. In fact, when I talk to my sister, we know it’s time to end our chat when one of our phones dies in mid-sentence. I was engaged in just such a gab-a-thon with an old grade school buddy just last week. We were discussing how self-isolation impacts people of various professions. We are both trained visual artists and agreed that folks pursuing a career in the humanities were, like lighthouse keepers and Benedictine monks, content to spend long stretches of time alone.
One of the most taken-for-granted professions is also one of the most aversely affected by the pandemic: teachers. I don’t have kids but I bet there’s a whole lot of parents out there that wish they had been nicer to these essential workers.
Educators are now exploring remote teaching employing the “virtual classroom.” Ill effects of staring at computer screens for extended periods include eye strain, headaches, blurred vision and dry eyes. One fix is the use of comfortable sized text. Unfortunately, this is difficult to manage on a smart phone, which is all that many low income families can afford. It’s better than nothing, I suppose.
I only come in to work here in Port Allen on Tuesdays since the pandemic started. I used to call my wife at work once a day to figure out what groceries to pick up on my way home. Now I go to Rouses once a week for them to load up my trunk with the victuals my wife orders on line. She is a surgical technologist and must report for work at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center five days a week.
Frankly, I worry about her but hey, that’s the way the cookie crumbles these days. We have one thermometer in our house which is useless as it has registered 98.5 since 1992.
If you have tried to purchase a thermometer lately you know they are as rare as hen’s teeth, or toilet paper, these days. I don’t know why we don’t just throw it away. Every person on staff at OLOL is required have their temperature taken before they enter the hospital. If there is any hint of a fever they are sent home.
My wife is required by me to call with her temperature every working day. Never have the words “ninety-eight point six” sounded so good. So there you have the evolution of the phone from a five pound rotary dialed monster attached to a wall to a classroom in the palm of your hand.
I don’t know about y’all, but I’d gladly go back to dial up internet if it meant getting rid of this infernal coronavirus.
Stay home and be safe, friends.
