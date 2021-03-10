Just a good ol’ Southern gal who likes to write
When I was offered the position of managing editor of The West Side Journal, the area reminded me so much of home it was easy to say yes. Like most of you, I grew up in a place where life centered on water. And I had to cross a bridge to “go to town” or attend high school.
You see, I grew up in the small community of Martin Bluff, just outside Gautier, Miss., on the Gulf Coast. My barefoot days were spent with a bamboo pole and cork bobber searching for catfish. At night, beyond the hissing glow of the Coleman lanterns, I’d lean hard over the caramel water to gig frogs or wade through the shallows hunting for flounder. There were plenty of crabs, as well, and an occasional gar, choke of oysters or even a dead alligator might get snagged by my hook.
To go to “town” meant dressing up for a day of shopping across the bridge in Pascagoula’s Sears Town. I remember my mom’s surprise when we visited the Sear’s dressing room with a pile of clothes to try on, only to lift up the many layers of my starched pink dress and discover I had sacked away comic books, Crayons, marbles and a slingshot underneath. In downtown Pascagoula proper, Mary Jane heels would clop against the wood floors of the Woolworth store, where the air was filled with the scent of popcorn and burgers frying at the store diner.
Later, we might stop by my grandma’s and take her down to the beach, squeezing our toes in the sand or “driving a boat” while riding the toy boat rides at the park. On one end of the beach was, and is, the Exxon refinery. On the other end, what was then called Ingalls Shipyard. Almost everyone worked at one place or the other. Many others worked the shrimp boats.
Heading home back across the “Singing River” bridge, past the wrecked ship with the titled crows nest and through the paved marshland, we might spend a Sunday at church. Some services were held at the river inlet, Farrigut’s Lake.
We’d gather around the red clay cliffside and sing “Yes, We Are Gathered at the River” while the pastor below us would wade out among the Cypress knobs and conduct the baptisms. Afterward, on hot days, I’d join the kids swimming there as we held our own pretend “baptisms.”
And when my grandpa brought over his garden-fresh, sweet and swollen watermelons later, he also brought sugar cane from his garden. Peeling back the purple bark and cutting the fruit into pieces, we would chew and chew all the sugar out of it while waiting for the hand-cranked ice cream to get done.
Years later, I graduated from Pascagoula High School then earned a Journalism degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. My marriage and our careers took us all over the country, and I worked as an editor or freelancer for several publications: “The Picayune Item” and the “Hattiesburg American” in Mississippi, “The Savannah News-Press” in Georgia, a business newspaper and community weeklies in Ohio, the “Nevada Rancher” and “Reno Rodeo Magazine” in Nevada, “The Charlotte Observer” in North Carolina and, more recently, freelancing for “inRegister” and “Parents” magazines and “The Advocate” in Baton Rouge.
Along the way, I’ve also held stints as a radio reporter and as a public relations and advertising professional for various organizations in several states. Locally, that included communications positions with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System, the LSU AgCenter’s Burden Botanical Gardens and East Baton Rouge Schools.
But in my heart, I’m always a writer.
A barefoot little girl who loves her community. And a storyteller. West Baton Rouge Parish feels like home to me, and I look forward to getting to know the area and its people better. So feel free to share your stories with me. After all …
I’m just a good ol’ Southern gal who loves to write.
