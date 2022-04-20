Last Thursday my wife Doris and I went to a reading and book signing by famed humorist David Sedaris at the LSU Union Theater.
Twenty years or so ago I was in an airport and saw Sedaris’ book Me Talk Pretty One Day. I’d never heard of Sedaris but I had a long flight ahead of me so I figured I’d give him a try and bought the book.
We hadn’t reached cruising altitude before I started laughing. And laughing. There were no raucous groups of tourists on this night flight, most of the passengers were either quietly reading or trying to catch a little sleep.
Aside from the droning hum of the engines and the occasional “ding” of someone summoning a flight attendant, there was deadly silence - except for one snickering and snorting little Cajun desperately trying to suppress his mirth. I’m sure I seemed a bit crazed to my fellow passengers. I half expected a sky marshal to approach me with some very pointed questions.
Another situation springs to mind wherein I acted strangely in public. Some years ago Doris was driving us back home from a trip to the supermarket when Joe Cocker’s famous Woodstock cover of the Beatles song With a Little Help From My Friends came on the car radio.
“What would you do if I sang out a tune?” I would start doing an imitation of Joe Cocker, that’s what. I was rocking back and forth in the passenger seat with my eyes bulging and arms flapping wildly.
“Stop that! You look like a nut,” Doris said. She had a point. We were tooling down Highway 44, one of the busiest four lane expressways in Ascension Parish.
As soon as we turned down our sleepy little two lane dead end street, Cocker started singing the rousing chorus: “ I get by with a little help from my friends…” Doris slowed the car down to a crawl and cranked up the volume. We both went full-on Cocker.
We were both flailing spastically, fingers splayed and faces contorted.
Our neighbor Phil lives two houses down our street. At the time Phil owned and operated a swimming pool business and there was never much going on at his house. As fate would have it, this day there were at least a dozen folks standing out in his front yard.
Every one of them was staring directly at us. The windows in our car were rolled up, so I doubt they heard the music. Not that it would have made much difference. We waved, smiled sheepishly and drove the three more driveways down to our house.
As David Sedaris was signing my copy of his new book, he said that he liked to ask teachers what student names sent a flag up letting them know who was going to be a troublemaker that term. He said the name “Cole” was often mentioned.
Hey, I don’t like to make trouble. I just try to get by with a little help from my friends.
