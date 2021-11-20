Thanksgiving Day is around the corner and one of the most delicious staples from this season is Baked Ham. Last year, this dish was a part of a special dinner in California.
Last year, due to the pandemic, like many people, our traditional plans to spend the holidays gathered with family all around, were cancelled. It was a particularly difficult season of life for my husband and I, as we had just suffered the losses of loved ones and were dealing with other stressful situations. It had been nearly a year since we had spent any time away from our home, so we decided to spend a few weeks during the holidays in isolation with Eli and Brandon, our cousins in California’s bay area.
Though San Francisco is full of fun and beautiful places to visit, the city was under pretty strict lockdown guidelines at the time, so we spent most of our time at in the apartment playing games, watching movies and just hanging out. It was really the perfect vacation!
When the time to choose the menu for our special Christmas dinner came, we started going through the different options. I quickly learned that Brandon really likes baked ham. It’s been a favorite since he was a child! So, I decided to bake a ham, and since it had been years since he’d spent holidays with his family in Florida, we made some southern dishes and desserts to add to the table.
The dinner was a success. We enjoyed the feast and had lots of fun together. Those days were so special, and made me realize how much good company can heal the soul and lift spirits. As Izaak Walton said, “Good company on a journey makes the way seem shorter.”
Our days together went by very fast!
Now, every time I think about baking ham, I remember those wonderful days in a small one bedroom apartment in San Francisco, cooking and enjoying the great company of our loved ones. Even when it was just the four of us in the middle of a global pandemic, we made the most out of every day.
Today, I would like to share my ham recipe with all of you for the upcoming Holiday season.
Enjoy!
Joha’s Baked Ham (12 people)
INGREDIENTS
A ham of about 10 pounds (Fully cooked. NOT spiral cut)
2 cups white wine (I prefer Pinot grigio)
½ stick butter, melted
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup honey
10 oz Maraschino cherries
12 oz pineapple rings
10-12 whole cloves
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp Paprika
½ Tbsp of salt
½ tsp of black pepper
Instruments:
Wooden toothpicks
Food injector
INSTRUCTIONS
The night before:
Remove ham from packaging and set in a roasting pan with a rack, if possible. Mix the melted butter, paprika and salt with the wine and inject trying to cover all sides of the ham. Let it rest in the refrigerator overnight or at least 4 hours.
The next day:
Remove ham from the refrigerator and carefully score the ham 1/4-inch deep in a diamond pattern across the surface. Insert whole cloves in different parts of the scored areas.
Preheat the oven at 325°F.
Stir together sugar, honey, and mustard. If the mix is too thick add a teaspoon of the juice from the can of pineapple. Spoon the honey mix all over the ham.
Place pineapple rings around the ham and cherries in the middle of the rings, securing them with tooth picks.
Once the surface of the ham is covered with pineapple rings and cherries, cover the ham with aluminum foil and place in the oven. My 10-lb ham took about 3 hours to cook.
Remove from oven and let it rest for about 15 minutes before slicing and serving.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
