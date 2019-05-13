Louisiana's energy industry is playing a key role in the United States' unprecedented energy boom - and the country is taking notice.
Next week, President Trump will visit the $10 billion Cameron LNG export facility in Cameron Parish to spotlight the importance of liquified natural gas and the high-skilled jobs supported by the industry.
The visit comes as Sempra Energy, developer of the Cameron LNG project, announced last month that the Hackberry export terminal had begun operation. The project is expected to create 10,000 construction jobs for Louisiana - providing a significant economic boost to the region. From pipelines to export terminals, the industry supports economic growth, create jobs, and welcomes new streams of tax revenue for nearby communities.
Thankfully, the US is expected to export a record amount of natural gas this year - with Louisiana leading the way. President Trump has made energy dominance a cornerstone of his presidency, as he recently signed two executive orders last month seeking to streamline pipeline permitting and development.
Louisianians for Energy looks forward to the continued investment in Louisiana's energy and applauds President Trump for his commitment to our energy industry.
Randy Hayden
President, Louisianians for Energy
