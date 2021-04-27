In tough times, communities find strength in people—and people find strength in their communities. In the past year, we’ve seen this time and again in West Baton Rouge as friends, neighbors, and businesses have found new ways to support each other. In our community, older adults are a key source of this strength. Through their experiences, successes, and difficulties, they have built resilience that helps them to face new challenges. When communities tap into this, they become stronger too.
Each May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of Older Americans Month (OAM). This year’s theme is Communities of Strength, recognizing the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities. Strength is built and shown not only by bold acts, but also small ones of day-to-day life.
This year, West Baton Rouge Council on Aging will celebrate OAM by encouraging community members to share their experiences. Together, we can find strength—and create a stronger future.
Here are some ways to share and connect:
•Look for joy in the everyday: Celebrate small moments and ordinary pleasures by taking time to recognize them. Start a gratitude journal and share it.
•Reach out to neighbors: Even if you can’t get together in person right now, you can still connect with your neighbors. Leave a small gift on their doorstep, offer to help with outdoor chores, or deliver a homecooked meal.
•Build new skills: Learning something new allows us to practice overcoming challenges.
•Share your story: Interviewing family, friends, and neighbors can open up new conversations and strengthen our connections.
When people of different ages, backgrounds, abilities, and talents share experiences—through action, story, or service—we help build strong communities. And that’s something to celebrate! Please join West Baton Rouge Council on Aging in strengthening our community – visit our website: www.wbrcoa.org or our FaceBook page: https://www.facebook.com/westbatonrougecoa. You can also contact Donna Ricard or Julie Jack at West Baton Rouge Council on Aging at (225) 383-0638.
