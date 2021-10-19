Putting Seniors First: Honoring Ms. Carrie Wallace,
- Brought to you by the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Brusly travels to face Glen Oaks in Week 8 matchup
- Pelicans seek Win 6 on visit to Capitol
- Putting Seniors First: Honoring Ms. Carrie Wallace,
- Informational Seminar for Families with an IEP
- WBR is paycheck friendly
- Brighten Your Day plant
- A Merry Not Scary Halloween
- The WBR Garden & Civic Club meets at the AgCenter
Most Popular
Articles
- Lieutenant jailed for illegally using "chemical agent” on inmate
- Canada-U.S border to open for vaccinated visitors
- Fall Day Trippin' Tin Roof Brewing
- Raxx liquor license revoked
- Jury returns record verdict in wrongful death lawsuit
- Two die in collision on La. 1
- Quinton Lawrence convicted of 2 counts of attempted second-degree murder, other charges
- DA REPORT (copy)
- Late Night Madness marks start of basketball season
- Student Spotlight: Adelyn LaBauve
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.