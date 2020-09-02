Writer’s note: I have lived close to the Mississippi River for over 60 years and have witnessed first hand the pollution and decline of this great wonder of the world. A few days ago we read about another potential disaster where billions of plastic pellets,”nurdles” were spilled into the river. This could result in severe damage to fish and water fowl ecosystems in that area. This motivated me to write the short story which is attached…
I am river and I see you. For many generations our paths have crossed and we have endured much together. The story must be told!
The proud and majestic Mississipi River has given so much and received so little in return. She is constantly dragged down by a steady diet of waste and pollution that invade its being every single day. In an earlier time, this proud river had more control over its destiny. Now, forces are threatening its well being and future.
On its bank, a young boy in Louisiana once tossed a rock into it and marveled at the splashing sound. Once upon a time that same boy tossed a fishing line into this pristine river to catch fish!
Native americans worhipped the great river and created homes and communities along side of it. They washed clothes in it and used it for drinking water.
This great river served as a transportation source for early settlers. People from all over our country traveled to cities and towns all along its banks. Mighty bridges were built across the Mississippi River to allow east to west traffic. This great river winced in pain as concrete strctures were nailed deep into its muddy bottom.
The river was a battleground for ships shooting canons into other ships and forts along its banks. The river took no sides and only prayed for the terrible war to end.
In this century, the great river witnessed a huge transformation as gigantic ships appeared on the scene. Cities prospered greatly as tons of supplies were shipped through its waters from all over the world. Ship owners motivated by profit emptied waste and chemcals into the river with no regard for consequences. The Mississipi River coughed and gagged as these ships made their way upriver. About this same time a new threat emerged in the form of chemical plants on the east and west banks of the Mississippi. Today one can observe these plants burning chemicals and waste while dumping poisions down its throat.
Tugboats carrying tons of supplies can be found all along the Mississippi from its mouth to Baton Rouge. Recently billions of plastic pellets,”nurdles” spilled into the river and nobody takes responsibility. This will surely result in the death and destruction of fish and waterfowl habitats supported by the river.
The Mississippi River has enriched mankind, but they give back nothing. Instead, man became careless and foolish as they imposed uses on it that are contradictory to its nature. Man does not seem to understand that this river is guided by directions from mother nature. According to natural law, this river wants to move in a more westerly direction as early settlers did. But, man in his infinite wisdom prevented this natural phononema from occuring by building levees, locks and dams to control its flow and direction. This was done to help some, but it also hurt others.
The result of mankind’s greed and selfishness has transformed this once proud, clean miracle of nature to one of the most toxic places on earth. Mother nature always tries to create balance and equilbrium in all things, “reliqua nostra.” As mankind continues to violate the principles of nature, she will surely step in to fix it and restore balance.
Man has asked so much and this river has always delivered without question, without hesitation, but, the future of this magnificent creation is threatened. The story has been told, when will we learn? Will anybody hear its pleas and prayers—the Mississippi River is crying and nobody wants to do anything about it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.