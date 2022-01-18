“During a time when our country was fighting for its life, the 1940’s was a time when everyone needed to pull together in unity for the sake of survival,” Jeannie Luckett-Director of Programs shares as she walks the corridor while narrating the differences between the COVID-19 pandemic and the 1940’s. But at the same time, Jeannie suggests that the USO’s initial mission was to make sure that our military service was provided with wholesome recreational activities to maintain morale. “The USO lounges of the 40’s were places where our military personnel could relax and unwind,” she smiles.
That’s one of the many reasons the West Baton Rouge Museum is proud to host a 1940’s USO Dance with the Victory Belles on Sunday, January 23 from 3-5 PM. With patriotic flair and in celebration of the opening of the Pelican State Goes to War exhibit on loan from the National World War II Museum, visitors are welcome to enjoy a COVID-19 socially distant tour as well as a lively celebration with the Victory Belles.
A musical act that has wowed audiences across the globe, the Victory Belles vocal trio much like the Andrews Sisters of their era, promises to create a memorable afternoon. “Join us as we step back in time for an interactive and lively celebration complete with swing dancing and optional themed dress attire.” Jeannie proudly mentions, “in keeping with the tradition of boosting community morale, we too, hope to remind our visitors that they are still safely able to continue to enjoy all that our Museum has to offer.”
This event is FREE and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, please call the museum at 225-336-2422 extension 200 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or www.faceboom.com/TheWBRM.
