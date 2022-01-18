Anna Johnson opens the line of communication between members, the communities, and businesses to get projects done. As a public affairs specialist with over 10 years of experience in both public and private sectors, Anna has experience in public relations consultation, team building, professional development, strategic implementation, and company collaboration.
After receiving her B.S. in Mass Communication from Southeastern Louisiana, Anna worked in various roles for radio, newspaper and marketing before receiving her M.A. in Organizational Communication from Louisiana State University. Anna is a 2020 Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Gala Honoree, and a 2019 WCW Award Recipient, where she received accolades for her philanthropy work in the Baton Rouge community. Anna was also recognized as the November 2019 Ambassador of the Month for Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Anna has been instrumental in promoting and attaining excellent working relationships in both professional and community organizations. She has served various community organizations for many years, exhibiting leadership and dedication to every endeavor she has been a part of.
Currently, Anna sits as the Chair for American Heart Association Advocacy Board, where she is responsible for outlining policies for the group for the fiscal year. Anna also dedicates time to improve our local education system by serving on the Leadership Committee for Club Blue of Boys & Girls Club of Baton Rouge, an organization that is committed to helping schools provide children with access to a high-quality education. Anna is also an Associate Board Member for City Year Baton Rouge, an organization that is built around developing skills and mindsets of children to help them grow into community leaders in their education and environments. She also lends her support to children in foster care as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer, where she helps to advocate for the timely placement for children in permanent, safe and stable homes. Anna has also previously served in various leadership roles and committees with Susan G. Komen, and been an Ambassador for Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Along with her professional accomplishments, community service, and mentoring others, Anna is a true example of work/life balance. She is excited to develop and showcase the depth of her goals and visions for the Chamber and to continue to maintain the momentum of the Parish.
“On behalf of myself and the entire board, we are pleased to welcome Anna Johnson to the Chamber family as the new Executive Director. Her vast experience in marketing and business development along with her energy and commitment to community will be a shining light for the WBR Chamber for years to come. Please join us in welcoming Anna.”
Patrick Hobbins,
Chairman
