Scrolling on my phone one evening, daydreaming about my upcoming summer off, my alerts notified me of a message from a friend. The notice she shared was about a position opening at the West Side Journal. Rad! I applied immediately. I knew a better part time job than ride shares would present itself, but I hadn’t thought of a match this good.
I’m in love with the written word. Writing expresses our inner most thoughts, connects people across the world or right next door, and opens us up to possibilities. To be part of a publication right here in Port Allen is a perfect way to practice my passion.
The Journal warmly welcomed me to their team last week. In addition to writing, I work as a middle school English teacher in East Baton Rouge. The idea of reporting regularly while setting an example for my students brings me joy. Writing is so important!
Sin ce 2010, I’ve subsidized other earnings with freelance writing as an environmental news examiner, book reviewer, contributor for a Californian newspaper, website copy writer, and a creator of social media posts for clients. While I’ve done a lot of practical writing, it’s a dream to one day finish a fiction book. Reading comes with the teaching territory and it’s a favorite pastime to escape stress.
Speaking of escape, traveling is another one of my favorite things to do. I left the country for the first time when I was 30, traveling to Peru alone and learning as much Spanish as possible to communicate with residents. Pre-pandemic plans took me to Morocco and streets crowded with post Ramadan celebrations. I’ve visited Ireland and Hungary and have aim to see much more.
I’m a curious creature and feel most whole when having new experiences; learning about things that were unfamiliar before. I’ve lived in Louisiana less than 5 years, but enjoy our quiet community bordered by the Mississippi. I’m intrigued with the rich history of this area.
Now, I was born and raised in Northeast Ohio, but was never too fond of winter. I left in my twenties for the West coast and eventually cruised to the South. For the past three years, I’ve called the Oaks neighborhood of Port Allen home.
You may have seen my dog and I walking the levee in the early hours of morning or trotting along our city streets trying to cut time off my miles. I’ll be taking my natural curiosity around town and reporting back to you. I’m honored to cover the news and events most important to our community. If you have a good story to share or simply want to say hello, please reach out to me at westsidejournalnews@gmail.com. I’d love to hear from you!
