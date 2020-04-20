The Louisiana Department of Health reports 90 cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge Parish as the number of cases across the state nears 25,000.
Tract data now provided by LDH reports that Census tract 204.01, or front Brusly and parts of Addis, has the highest number of cases in the parish with 21 cases.
The City of Port Allen trails slightly with 18 reported cases. Back Brusly and back Addis reports 13 cases and the remaining unincorporated portions of the parish report 13 cases.
LDH reports 24,523 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 1,328 deaths reported. Of the 1,794 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 332 are on ventilators.
