The Louisiana Department of Health reports 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 53 completed tests in West Baton Rouge parish, the same number reported yesterday.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases is inching closer to 25,000 with a reported 24,854 confirmed cases and more than 140,000 completed tests. There are 1,798 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 297 of them on ventilators.
West Baton Rouge Parish reports the fewest tests completed by residents in the Greater Baton Rouge Area - trailing behind neighboring Pointe Coupee Parish which reports 233 completed tests and Iberville, which reports 483 completed tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.