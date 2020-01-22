District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, January 9, 2020, the following
persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced
accordingly:
Richard Antoine III; DOB: 5-26-93; 5390 Tolbert Drive, Baton Rouge, Charge: Reckless Operation of a ; Motor Vehicle (100+/65), Sentence: 2 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Alisha R. Baade; DOB: 2-26-91; 1401 Darrell Street
Eunice, Charge: Driving While Intoxicated; Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.
Christopher Scott Fink; DOB: 11 -29-85102 PR 821; Troy, Texas, Charge: Driving While Intoxicated, Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $312 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and
treatment. Defer Art. 894.
Jessica M. FontenotDOB: 11-13-86
2022 Lobdell Highway #8; Charge: Driving Under Suspension, Sentence: 5 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Headlights Required Sentence: 30 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Possession of Marijuana, Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Improper Lane Usage, Sentence: 3 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Randy J. Foster; DOB: 12-23-92, 3852 Daytona Avenue,
Baton Rouge, Charge: Possession of Marijuana, Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $750 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to random drug screens.
Sean C. Garner DOB: 7-9-98, 3816 Lukeville Lane
Brusly, Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery -1 st Offense
Sentence: 6 months jail/suspend all but 4 days. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes, no firearms.
Kevin D. Hardy Jr., DOB: 2-14-96, 3470 Yaun Drive, Baton Rouge, Charge: Theft Under $1,000, Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Do not go back to Wal-Mart.
Jerry L. Hughes, DOB: 11 -10-81, 645 Egret Street
Baton Rouge, Charge: Attempted Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Do not go back to Wal-Mart.
Darius Jamal Jackson, DOB: 9-8-98, 3163 Red Hat Road
Brusly, Charge: Possession of Marijuana, Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to random drug screens.
Darius Jerel Jackson, DOB: 9-30-93, 12454 Dempsey Land Road, Geismar, LA 70734, Charge: Attempted Possession of Marijuana, Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Defer
Tonya Jarrett; DOB: 12-23-92, 6706 Joyce Drive, Addis,
Charge: Simple Battery - 2 Counts, Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Defer Art. 894.
Reginald D. Jones, DOB: 5-5-80, 1467 Rosedale Road
Port Allen, Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery -1 st Offense
Sentence: 6 months jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes, no firearms.
Bernardino Matias-Juarez; DOB: 6-3-85, 1535 Lake Calais Court, Baton Rouge, Charge: Driving While Intoxicated, Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $312 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community
service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.
Fabian Mendez, DOB: 6-14-94, 1211 Main Street, South Houston, Texas, Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $312 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.
Rayshawn T. Molex, DOB: 12-3-87, 8970 Mandela Drive
New Roads, Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense, Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 45 days. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Portable breathalyzer and consume no alcohol while on probation.
Eddie L. Nelson, DOB: 10-11 -98, 5512 Summer Drive, Baton Rouge,Charge: Possession of Marijuana, Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court
cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to random drug screens.
Johnnie L. Nickens, DOB: 8-26-86, 2850 Highway 190 West # 28, Port Allen, Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40
a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to random drug screens.
Carroll D. Palmer, DOB: 4-18-91, 5638 Kilona Drive, Baton Rouge, Charge: Illegal Possession of Stolen Things,
$1,000, Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.
Derek Allen Parr Jr., DOB: 6-19-92, 38506 Cal Road, Gonzales, Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to random drug screens.
Thomas Andre Paul, DOB: 11 -7-70, 7635 Chad Drive # D, Addis, LA 70710, Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and
treatment. Defer Art. 894.
Norris Perkins; DOB: 1-22-65, 12525 Coursey# 1003, Baton Rouge, Charge: Criminal MischiefSentence: 6 , months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Make Restitution to 415 Truck Stop.
Keiquan Samb, DOB: 6-20-88, 2120 Hatfield Avenue
Jackson, Charge: Simple Battery, Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $500 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Sharon Lenette Samuel, DOB: 9-5-73, 6236 Blueberry Street, Baton Rouge, Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Early Termination.
Charge: Improper Lane Usage, Sentence: $50 fine, $119 court cost.
Charles Simmons Jr., DOB: 4-4-66, 1265 Belaire Drive
Baton Rouge, Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 12 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Jordan N. Turner, DOB: 3-19-87, 2134 Benedetto Lane
Port Allen, Charge: Gross Littering, Sentence: $500 fine, 8 hours Litter Abatement.
James Watson, DOB: 8-30-70, 13496 Arnold Drive
Walker, Charge: Theft Under $1,000, Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40, a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Do not go back to Wal-Mart.
