District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, the
following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Justin L Callegan DOB: 5-28-95
39060 Highway 75 Plaquemine, LA 70764 Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver
Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Mynor Ivoy-Cortez DOB: 1-23-98722 South Lobdell Highway # 255Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Matthew J. Pinsonat DOB: 9-11 -80
10028 False Rive Road
New Roads, LA 70760
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost
Charge: Improper Lane Usage
Sentence: $50 fine, $ 119 court cost.
