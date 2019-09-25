District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, the

following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Justin L Callegan                                                      DOB:   5-28-95

39060 Highway 75 Plaquemine, LA 70764 Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund.   Attend Substance Abuse Driver

Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Mynor Ivoy-Cortez                                                    DOB:   1-23-98722 South Lobdell Highway # 255Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Matthew J. Pinsonat                                                 DOB:   9-11 -80

10028 False Rive Road

New Roads, LA 70760

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost 

Charge: Improper Lane Usage

Sentence: $50 fine, $ 119 court cost. 

