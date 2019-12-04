Why are Louisiana drivers among the most distracted in America?Louisiana had 664 distracted driving fatalities (13.18% of total vehicle fatalities) over a 5-year span, which was the 7th-highest rate in the nation.
QuoteWizard analyzed NHTSA fatality data to find which states had the highest rate of distracted driving fatalities.
We took a total number of distracted driving fatalities in each state over the period of 2013 to 2017 and ranked states on the number of distracted driving car crashes as a percentage of total fatal car crashes.
Key findings:
•In Louisiana, there has been an average of 132.8 distracted driving fatalities per year from 2013 to 2017.
•Nationwide, in 2013, distracted driving fatalities accounted for 6.22% of all driving fatalities, and in 2017 that number was down to 5.3%.
•Nationwide there were 15,546 fatal distracted driving fatalities from 2013 to 2017.
Find the full report and list of state rankings here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-the-most-distracted-drivers.
