Don’t throw away the little white packets that come in shoeboxes, they can be really useful.

03/17/2026

You can find them in shoe boxes, in some food packaging, or even in the packaging for high-tech devices: we’re talking about those little silica gel packets! And if you’re in the habit of throwing them away, here’s a good reason to stop!

We’ve all seen those little white packets, often labeled “silica gel,” at least once. And for good reason: they help protect many everyday items from the damaging effects of moisture. It’s no surprise to find them in shoe boxes, powdered drink containers, spools of 3D printer filament, and many other places.

However, once the product in question is opened, many people simply throw away this little silica gel packet. Let’s just say it right away: that’s a mistake! In fact, on the one hand, it can be very useful to leave the packet where it is—for example, in the powdered drink container, to prevent moisture from getting in—and, on the other hand, when it’s no longer needed where you found it, you can repurpose it by using it for something else.

The little packet that can save an electronic device

Storing small packets of silica gel in a kitchen drawer could help you save an electronic device that’s been exposed to moisture. We’re not necessarily talking about a smartphone that fell into the toilet—we’re talking about something a bit more than just simple moisture—but for a device damaged by rain or that didn’t fare well on a trip in a backpack next to a poorly sealed bottle, this can help you save the day.

Cameras, smartphones, headphones, batteries, external hard drives… many devices can be affected. You can place them in an airtight bag, add several packets of silica gel, seal the bag tightly, and let it sit for 24 to 48 hours. Don’t turn the device back on until you’re sure it’s no longer damp.

A handy everyday accessory

Generally speaking, you can also slip one or two packets into the carrying case for your Nintendo Switch or PlayStation Portal, or even into the backpack that holds your camera gear. Moisture can sometimes sneak in where you least expect it!

Also, keep in mind that silica gel absorbs moisture until it reaches saturation. But when you notice a packet is full, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to throw it away. You can spread the packets out on a baking sheet and dry them in the oven for 1 hour at 120°C, flipping them over after 30 minutes. This way, you can reuse them. That’s the eco-friendly side of this tip!