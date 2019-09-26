Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is encouraging all eligible Louisianians to consider voting early in the gubernatorial primary election.
Early voting begins Saturday, Sept. 28, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Sept. 29.
There are 665 candidate races, 58 propositions and four constitutional amendments on ballots across the state.
“It’s officially fall, so that means two things in Louisiana: elections and football,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.
“Many of our colleges and universities will be playing on Election Day, so I’m encouraging voters to cast their ballot during early voting,” he continued.
Those who choose to take advantage of early voting will cast their ballots on new touchscreen voting machines. The new leased machines are similar to the previous machines, but increase the security of the vote and the integrity of our election process. Because this is the first election the machines are being used in, and considering the length of the gubernatorial ballot, voters may not vote as quickly as they have in the past.
Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award-winning smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on their ballot. Voters can also access this information in our Voter Portal by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.
Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet, the new smartphone app by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Poll commissioners have received training regarding the digital license as an acceptable form of picture ID.
Election Day for the gubernatorial primary is Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact the Elections Division by calling 800.883.2805 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.
