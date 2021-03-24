BATON ROUGE - Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring Louisiana residents who live in areas affected by recent disasters to join its recovery team as temporary employees. Hiring temporary staff locally allows FEMA to diversify the workforce while providing opportunities for Louisianans. Potential applicants can view the available positions by following the links below.
Jobs are available for:
• National Disaster Recovery Support (NDRS) Local Government Administration Expert Specialist (Lake Charles, LA): Deadline March 28, https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/595137400.
• NDRS Community Planning Expert Specialist (Lake Charles, LA): Deadline March 28, https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/595136800.
• Civil Rights Specialist (Lake Charles, LA; Baton Rouge, LA): Deadline March 30, https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/595421900.
These jobs are for
local residents.
FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.
Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined rather than a competitive process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments up to one year.
Conditions of
employment:
• You must be a U.S. citizen.
• You must pass a background investigation.
• Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.