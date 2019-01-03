Nearly seven months ago, there was a possibility former Port Allen High School standout and current Houston Texan free safety Andre Hal would not play football again.
Saturday, Hal and the Texans are hosting the Indianapolis Colts to kick off the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.
Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June 2018, which made his NFL future very murky. On Sept. 18, 2018, his future became a little more clear when his doctors announced that he was in remission.
Hal returned to practice with his team on Oct. 17 and played his first game on Oct. 21 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hal reflected on the journey from the initial diagnosis to stepping on the field after four months.
“At first, it was kind of scary,” Hal said. “I felt fine. It was something that came out of nowhere. “I called my mom and prayed about it and after about a month and a half of treatment, it was in remission.”
It wasn’t enough that the free safety had to fight to overcome cancer. The day before Hal returned to practice after being activated from the non-football injury list, his father, Andre Hal Sr., suffered a heart attack and passed away.
“It was tough,” he said. “What I went through, in the beginning, prepared me for that. I looked at it as a positive because I knew how much he wanted me to get back on the field. It was a blessing to be able to come back. It was a really good feeling to get back out there and to show people that anything is possible.”
Hal earned a tackle in his first game back and he said that made him feel completely back.
“I hadn’t hit anybody since last year,” he recalled. “I had been practicing, but it felt good to get that tackle. It felt like I was really back.”
Hal has two interceptions on the year with his first coming off of Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield in Hal’s fourth game back. His second interception came one week later against the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Andrew Luck.
“That first pick felt way better than the first tackle,” Hal said with a chuckle.
Hal said he had a message for those battling with any illness.
“When people get sick, they need to get involved in their own health,” he said. “Don’t just listen to whatever the doctors tell you. Take time to look into it yourself.”
