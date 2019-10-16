Gov. John Bel Edwards faces a runoff as he seeks his second term in office and so will Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who has served for seven months after winning a special election required when his predecessor Tom Schedler resigned.
Edwards faced opposition from four candidates and will be up against Eddie Rispone in the Nov. 16 runoff. As the frontrunner in Saturday’s primary, Edwards earned 47 percent of the votes cast, or 625,952, compared to Rispone’s 27 percent, or 368,295 votes.
Running a close third was Ralph Abraham with 317,106 votes, which totaled 24 percent of the polled votes.
Three other minor candidates—Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, Gary Landrieu and Patrick “Live Wire” Landry—none of whom reached the 10,000-vote mark.
Comparatively, in West Baton Rouge Parish, Edwards received an outright majority of the votes Saturday with 55 percent, or 5,563, while his opponent in the runoff, Rispone, finished second with 32 percent of the votes, or 3,231.
Locally, Abraham lagged far behind the leaders with just 11 percent of the votes cast in WBR, or 1,090.
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser carried the state and the parish by a margin of about two to one over his sole opponent, Willie Jones.
Nungesser earned 68 percent of the votes statewide and 63 percent in West Baton Rouge. Statewide, the incumbent’s percentage amounted to 884,240 votes, while Jones total vote count was 413,541.
In the parish, Nungesser collected 6,207 votes to Jones’ 3,630.
Ardoin was up against three opponents in his attempt to keep the secretary of state’s position—Gwen Collins-Greenup, Thomas J. Kennedy III and Amanda Jennings Smith.
The brief incumbent earned 41 percent of the votes cast statewide and will face Collins-Greenup, who earned 34 percent of the votes, in the Nov. 16 runoff. Ardoin’s total vote count statewide was 528,231 while Collins-Greenup’s total was 434,575.
In West Baton Rouge, the results were similar. Ardoin finished in first place with 48 percent of the votes cast locally, or 4,832, while Collins-Greenup picked up 37 percent, or 3,651.
Incumbent Attorney General Jeff Landry, with only one opponent, won his election statewide in the primary by a wide margin, 66 percent to 34 percent cast for Ike Jackson Jr., a nearly two-to-one difference.
Landry collected 855,293 votes to Jackson’s 436,490.
The results in the attorney general’s race in West Baton Rouge was very similar to the results statewide. Landry received 61 percent of the votes, or 6,002, while Jackson’s total was 3,801, or 39 percent.
In the race for state treasurer, incumbent John M. Schroder, who took office in November 2017, faced two opponents but won reelection in the primary with 60 percent of the votes cast statewide, or 769,656.
Of his opponents, Derrick Edwards finished in second place with 35 percent of the votes, or 442,723, while Teresa Kenny picked up 5 percent of the votes, or 69,903.
West Baton Rouge seemed to agree with the rest of the state’s voters in the treasurer’s race, giving 56 percent, or 5,399, to Schroder, 40 percent to Edwards, or 3,900, and 4 percent, 416, to Kenny.
State Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, the longtime incumbent, earned a convincing win both statewide and in West Baton Rouge, despite facing four opponents.
Statewide, Strain earned 57 percent of the vote, or 724,656, and in the parish, 56 percent of the voters’ support with 5,417.
His closest opponent, statewide and in West Baton Rouge, was Marguerite Green with 20 percent of the vote statewide and 23 percent in the parish. The count translates to 259,713 votes at the state level and 2,245 in the parish.
The other three opponents combined, Charlie Greer, Peter Williams and Bradley Zaunbrecher, earned less than 25 percent of the votes cast for the office statewide and even a smaller percentage, 21 percent in West Baton Rouge.
Local voters disagreed with those in the state in the race for commissioner of insurance, where incumbent Jim Donelon won outright in the primary against his sole opponent Tim Temple, by a margin of 53 percent to 47 percent. Donelon had 631,681 votes statewide while his opposition had 549,102.
In West Baton Rouge, though, Temple picked up the majority of the votes with 53 percent, or 4,817, while Donelon had 4,190 votes, or 47 percent.
West Baton Rouge Parish is represented by two state senators, whose districts cover multiple parishes.
One, Sen. Edmond Jordan of District 29, was reelected unopposed, while incumbent Sen. Ed Price faced an opponent, Troy E. Brown.
Price won reelection to the post with 59 percent of the votes cast districtwide, or 21,605, and he carried West Baton Rouge with 61 percent of the votes, or 3,369.
All results were provided by the state Secretary of State’s Office and while they represent total figures, they have not yet been declared official.
