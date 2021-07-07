Governor Edwards vetoed HB38 by Representative Rick Edmonds which would have brought transparency to how schools are spending our tax dollars.
We are disappointed that Governor Edwards would veto this good-government transparency legislation. Louisiana outspends most of our neighbors per student while achieving among the lowest educational outcomes in the nation. The first step to turning around outcomes is by showing how school districts are spending taxpayer dollars, especially as hundreds of millions of federal bailout dollars flood into school board coffers. Now, instead of including school districts in the Louisiana Checkbook, their finances will remain in the dark.
The legislature agreed that Louisiana’s kids deserve a system that doesn’t hide its finances from taxpayers, but thanks to the veto pen of Governor Edwards, that information will stay in the shadows. Unfortunately, the Louisiana School Boards Association (LSBA) made their opposition clear; one wonders why they don’t want Louisiana citizens knowing how they are spending their tax dollars. Districts are set to receive $3.9 billion in state MFP dollars this year along with hundreds of millions from the federal government, and it’s perplexing to imagine why common-sense transparency – the same standards that apply to state government – wouldn’t be embraced by everyone, especially school board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.