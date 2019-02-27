The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks is excited to announce their 35th annual Port Allen Mardi Gras parade on March 3rd at 1:00 p.m. It will be led by Grand Marshall Ms. JoAnn Patin followed by King Tommy Landry and Queen Ashley Montagnino.
They were recently revealed at the Krewe’s annual Mardi Gras Ball that was held on Saturday, February 2 at the West Baton Rouge Community Center. This year the parade theme is “Celebrating Louisiana Festivals”. According to John Blackwell, Parade Chairman, the parade will highlight floats, local bands and new surprises.
It’s not too late to enter your float, antique car, truck, or walk the parade. The parade begins and ends at the corner of the LA-1 Service Rd. and Oaks Ave. Parade route, entry forms and parade information is available on the krewe’s website www.kreweofgoodfriendsof-theoaks.com or by contacting John Blackwell at 901-219-2763.
(0) comments
