A new study shows Louisiana's underfunded transportation infrastructure is among the worst in the U.S., a fact that should prompt political candidates to offer solutions to Louisiana's road and bridge crisis, the president of Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association said.
The study ranks Louisiana as having the ninth worse overall transportation infrastructure in the country. The rankings are the results of a composite score based on poor road conditions, cost per motorist for poor roads and the percentage of structurally deficient bridges.
The study also shows:
- Louisiana is ranked 13th worst in percentage of roads in poor condition (25%).
- Poor roads cost the average Louisiana driver $624 a year in vehicle and operating costs.
- Only six states have a higher percentage of structurally deficient bridges than Louisiana (14%).
The study, which analyzed data from the Federal Highway Administration, was published by quotewizard.com.
Louisiana's 20-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax is the state's primary means of funding transportation and is one of the lowest in the country. The tax hasn't been adjusted in nearly 30 years, resulting in a $14 billion backlog of needed projects across the state.
Good Roads President Ken Perret said Louisiana voters are frustrated with political candidates "who give lip service to fixing our roads" but refuse to acknowledge the financial needs of our infrastructure.
"For decades, politicians have neglected our roads and bridges, and Louisiana citizens are literally paying the price through increased car repairs, lost time and wasted fuel sitting in traffic," Perret said. "We are $14 billion beyond the point of pretending that a little belt-tightening is going to fix this."
Perret called on all gubernatorial and legislative candidates to be "open and honest" with voters on how they will address transportation issues.
"Voters know it's going to cost money to fix our roads, and they're looking for candidates who will talk straight about the problem and the solution," Perret said.
