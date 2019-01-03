It’s hard to beat a team twice — well try four times for size.
The Port Allen Lady Pelicans beat the Baker Lady Buffaloes 62-38 Wednesday night in Port Allen, which was the Lady Pels’ fourth victory over Baker this season.
“It’s hard to beat a team four times and Baker is a pretty guard solid team,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “I think we’re just doing the small things to help us win when we play them.”
Port Allen (8-10) controlled the game from the opening tip, building a double-digit lead in the first half. Baker got as close as five points before halftime.
Port Allen led 41-29 at the end of the third and blew the game open in the fourth. The Lady Pelicans led by as many as 27 in the final quarter.
Mya Lee paced Port Allen on the offensive end. She hit seven 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 23 points.
“She has kind of been in a little shooting slump lately,” Cox said of Lee. “I saw her just taking her time on her shot and showing good form, seeing it through and having some confidence in her shot. Previous games, she missed a couple and started dropping her head. Tonight, it was good for her to see a couple go in early and it just caught fire for her. It was good to see.”
Braylah Pierson added 15 points and Chelsey White chipped in with 14.
Next up for Port Allen is a matchup against in-parish rival Brusly Friday in the first of two meetings between the schools spanning seven days.
“It’s just the next game on the schedule,” Cox said. “The towns, the cities, this is what everybody lives for around here and that’s fine. To our coaching staff, it’s just the next game on the schedule. We have a great relationship with Brusly’s coaching staff. They help us, we help them and that’s how it’s supposed to be in the parish. We help them, they help us, but when the ball goes up, we’re going to compete.”
