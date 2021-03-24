West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of March 6, 2021 – March 12, 2021
Justin Saniford, 35, 35463 LA Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Rodney Z. Johnson, 52, 4127 Carolina Ave, Addis, LA, remanded by surety
Randy Gilbert, 35, 12549 Ena St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery
Shane Boudreaux, 30, 22315 A Brownie St, Plaquemine, LA, failure to register as a sex offender
Kassi Schiller, 36, 12475 Ena St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, simple battery
Jezman Battie, 31, 4551 Sarasota Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from BRPD
