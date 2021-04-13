  West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of March 13, 2021 – March 27, 2021

 

 

Whitley Campbell, 29, 11680 St. Peters Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for BRPD

 

Eric Johnson, 39, 206 Curet St, New Roads, LA, 

 

fugitive for Livonia PD

 

Angela Reynolds, 50, 215 Lobdell Hwy #172, Port Allen, LA, fugitive for MS DOC

 

Michael Carter, 33, 70650 Salari Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, domestic abuse battery 

strangulation

 

Thomas Lashbrook Jr, 32, 21899 Silver Oak Ct, Porter, TX, bench warrant

 

Shelby Burke, 25, 6145 Rolling Acres Dr, Baker, LA, illegal possession of stolen  things, possession of stolen things, possession legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Jules Hardy, 27, 6650 Branch Dr, Rex, GA, simple possession of marijuana,

possession of stolen firearm 

 

Dylan Torres, 21, 8007 False River Rd, Oscar, LA, domestic abuse battery

by strangulation

 

Keegan Strickland, 36, 3228 East State St Apt 2, Baton Rouge, LA, violation

of protective order, bench warrant

 

Derrick Albert, 41, 436 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated flight, simple possession of schedule I CDS, bench warrant 2cts

Donte London, 27, 12356 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Calvin Gascon, 62, 3824 Kahns Rd #17, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1st, improper

lane usage

 

Emmitt Weber, 24, 4258 America St, New Orleans, LA, fugitive from Livonia     PD

 

Joshua Addison, 36, 1913 38TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II  methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft

Jambra Turner, 28, 3632 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized entry of an

inhabited dwelling, simple battery

 

West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of March 21, 2021 – March 27, 2021

 

Brylee Thibodeaux, 25, 1063 Oleste Tauzin Rd, Breaux Bridge, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation

 

Richard Lazard, 28, 2948 77th Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment

 

Denzel Hamilton, 23, 1526 Tamari Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, flight from an officer

 

 

Rondell V. Colocke, 20, 77080 Elm St, Grosse Tete, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm

 

Alfred Carter III, 21, 11070 Mead Rd Apt 2106, Baton Rouge, LA, human trafficking, public bribery

 

Michael Hill, 22, 243 Goshen Lane, Reserve, LA, bench warrant

 

Trenay Duncan, 44, 6230 Cedar Grove Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation

 

Jeremy Bernard, 35, 9771 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer

 

Benjamin Taylor, 22, 12375 E. Millburn Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, no insurance, expired MVI, open container, resisting an officer

 

Corey Catchings, 33, 4329 Beacon Place, Jackson, MS, disarming of a police officer, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession of marijuana

 

Carl Duhon, 32, 718 Gladiolas St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Jacob Dimm, 36, 57930 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, monetary instrument abuse, access device fraud, simple criminal damage to property

 

Roderick Lewis, 48, 1534 Court St #10, Port Allen, LA, domestic violence aggravated assault

 

James Shelton, 60, 12452 Patricia Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Henry Tillman, 29, 1210 Ave D, Port Allen, LA, home invasion, theft

 

Darren Hasbert, 26, 9689 W. Darryl Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm

 

Amanda Leblanc, 37, 408 E. Main St, Brusly, LA, violation of protective order

 

Jessie Patton, 46, 758 Mills Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to signal, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II Meth

 

 

Calvin Lutch, 30, 3700 E. Brookstown Apt 76, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA

 

O’Bryant Carline, 31, 3213 Randall Blue Gay St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

 

Bennett Whittington, 30, 8016 W. Lakeshore Dr, Ethel, LA, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV alprazolam, resisting an officer

 

Christopher Dunn, 61, 5412 Byron St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

 

Mark Harris, 54, 614 N H St, New Kirk, OK, switched plates, hit and run, careless operation, DWI

 

Durell Hamilton Jr., 20, 4143 Stonwall Dr, Addis, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile

 

Heather Prejean, 29, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

 

Jermaine Duncan, 24, 6325 Wales St, New Orleans, LA, fugitive Iberia Parish SO

 

