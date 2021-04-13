West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of March 13, 2021 – March 27, 2021
Whitley Campbell, 29, 11680 St. Peters Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for BRPD
Eric Johnson, 39, 206 Curet St, New Roads, LA,
fugitive for Livonia PD
Angela Reynolds, 50, 215 Lobdell Hwy #172, Port Allen, LA, fugitive for MS DOC
Michael Carter, 33, 70650 Salari Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, domestic abuse battery
strangulation
Thomas Lashbrook Jr, 32, 21899 Silver Oak Ct, Porter, TX, bench warrant
Shelby Burke, 25, 6145 Rolling Acres Dr, Baker, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of stolen things, possession legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jules Hardy, 27, 6650 Branch Dr, Rex, GA, simple possession of marijuana,
possession of stolen firearm
Dylan Torres, 21, 8007 False River Rd, Oscar, LA, domestic abuse battery
by strangulation
Keegan Strickland, 36, 3228 East State St Apt 2, Baton Rouge, LA, violation
of protective order, bench warrant
Derrick Albert, 41, 436 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated flight, simple possession of schedule I CDS, bench warrant 2cts
Donte London, 27, 12356 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Calvin Gascon, 62, 3824 Kahns Rd #17, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1st, improper
lane usage
Emmitt Weber, 24, 4258 America St, New Orleans, LA, fugitive from Livonia PD
Joshua Addison, 36, 1913 38TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft
Jambra Turner, 28, 3632 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized entry of an
inhabited dwelling, simple battery
Week of March 21, 2021 – March 27, 2021
Brylee Thibodeaux, 25, 1063 Oleste Tauzin Rd, Breaux Bridge, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation
Richard Lazard, 28, 2948 77th Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment
Denzel Hamilton, 23, 1526 Tamari Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, flight from an officer
Rondell V. Colocke, 20, 77080 Elm St, Grosse Tete, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm
Alfred Carter III, 21, 11070 Mead Rd Apt 2106, Baton Rouge, LA, human trafficking, public bribery
Michael Hill, 22, 243 Goshen Lane, Reserve, LA, bench warrant
Trenay Duncan, 44, 6230 Cedar Grove Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Jeremy Bernard, 35, 9771 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer
Benjamin Taylor, 22, 12375 E. Millburn Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, no insurance, expired MVI, open container, resisting an officer
Corey Catchings, 33, 4329 Beacon Place, Jackson, MS, disarming of a police officer, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession of marijuana
Carl Duhon, 32, 718 Gladiolas St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jacob Dimm, 36, 57930 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, monetary instrument abuse, access device fraud, simple criminal damage to property
Roderick Lewis, 48, 1534 Court St #10, Port Allen, LA, domestic violence aggravated assault
James Shelton, 60, 12452 Patricia Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Henry Tillman, 29, 1210 Ave D, Port Allen, LA, home invasion, theft
Darren Hasbert, 26, 9689 W. Darryl Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Amanda Leblanc, 37, 408 E. Main St, Brusly, LA, violation of protective order
Jessie Patton, 46, 758 Mills Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to signal, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II Meth
Calvin Lutch, 30, 3700 E. Brookstown Apt 76, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA
O’Bryant Carline, 31, 3213 Randall Blue Gay St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Bennett Whittington, 30, 8016 W. Lakeshore Dr, Ethel, LA, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV alprazolam, resisting an officer
Christopher Dunn, 61, 5412 Byron St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Mark Harris, 54, 614 N H St, New Kirk, OK, switched plates, hit and run, careless operation, DWI
Durell Hamilton Jr., 20, 4143 Stonwall Dr, Addis, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Heather Prejean, 29, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Jermaine Duncan, 24, 6325 Wales St, New Orleans, LA, fugitive Iberia Parish SO
