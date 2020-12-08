West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 23, 2020 – November 29, 2020
Terrance Richardson, 31, 1228 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Dewayne Davis, 20, 1119 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Darrell Matthews, 48, 4923 Stearns St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Franklin Cox, 31, 59015 Martin Luther King St, Plaquemine, LA, theft
Joshua Rivers, 32, 58720 Barrow ts, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine
Layne D. Oliveto, 28, 1852 Southland Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 2ND, driving under suspension
