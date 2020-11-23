West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 9, 2020 – November 15, 2020
Larry Porter, 37, 312 Tracy Porter St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Donyae Wroten, 18, 4775 Noble Dr, Mobile, AL, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, driving under suspension, improper lane usage
Donovan Thompson, 36, 58286 Capt. T.T. Harris, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Destiny Williams, 26, 215 Lobdell Hwy #151, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Wade Coleman, 32, 312 Washington St, Napoleonville, LA, domestic abuse battery
Randilyn Sandbourg, 28, 9255 Cal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Jamal Warner, 32, 2621 Gadsden, Kenner, LA, fugitive from NOPD
Aaron Naden, 28, 5319 Tory Ann Dr, Magnolia, TX, DWI 1st, speeding
Brandon Johnson, 35, 5969 Dennis Mac Lane, Ethel, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation
Devonte Hall, 24, 2163 Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA, domestic abuse battery
Taren Jester, 32, 3675 River Park Lane, Addis, LA, battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault of a dating partner
Derrick Waiters, 32, 5608 Chapman St, Houston, TX, fugitive from Colorado DOC
Starrann T. Hollies, 39, 173 Oak St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, driving under suspension, no registration, careless operation
Erin Coleman, 43, 5017 Myrle Dr, Addis, LA, theft
Donovan Parker, 38, 205 Morningside St, New Roads, LA, violation of protective order, driving under suspension, temporary registration plates, bench warrant 2cts
