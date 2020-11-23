West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of November 9, 2020 – November 15, 2020

Larry Porter, 37, 312 Tracy Porter St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Donyae Wroten, 18, 4775 Noble Dr, Mobile, AL, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, driving under suspension, improper lane usage 

Donovan Thompson, 36, 58286 Capt. T.T. Harris, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Destiny Williams, 26, 215 Lobdell Hwy #151, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Wade Coleman, 32, 312 Washington St, Napoleonville, LA, domestic abuse battery

Randilyn Sandbourg, 28, 9255  Cal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

Jamal Warner, 32, 2621 Gadsden, Kenner, LA, fugitive from NOPD

Aaron Naden, 28, 5319 Tory Ann Dr, Magnolia, TX, DWI 1st, speeding

Brandon Johnson, 35, 5969 Dennis Mac Lane, Ethel, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation

Devonte Hall, 24, 2163 Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA, domestic abuse battery

Taren Jester, 32, 3675 River Park Lane, Addis, LA, battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault of a dating partner

Derrick Waiters, 32, 5608 Chapman St, Houston, TX, fugitive from Colorado DOC

Starrann T. Hollies, 39, 173 Oak St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, driving under suspension, no registration, careless operation 

Erin Coleman, 43, 5017 Myrle Dr, Addis, LA, theft

Donovan Parker, 38, 205 Morningside St, New Roads, LA, violation of protective order, driving under suspension, temporary registration plates, bench warrant 2cts  

         

 

