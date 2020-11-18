West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of October 26, 2020 – November 1, 2020
Allen Scott, 35, 46086 Bass Dr, St. Amant, LA, indecent behavior with a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Brian Walker, 33, 3031 Johnny Bartney Lane, Brusly, LA, violation of protective order
Jesse Kelley, 41, 8600 Chauvin Lane, Livonia, LA, turn signals required, possession of schedule II Meth
Dewayne Davis, 20, 1119 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Coranda Williams, 37, 24810 Arnette St, Plaquemine, LA, injuring public record
Paul Castilaw Jr., 38, 4551 Foret St, Addis, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Kelsey Owens, 25, 6795 Belle Vale Dr, Addis, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, improper lane usage
RC Jones III, 20, 508 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, simple assault 3cts, possession of a stolen firearm with CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule I MDMA, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple battery
Robert Cichirillo, 29, 5311 Myrle St, Addis, LA, possession of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, no driver’s license
Dennis Edwards, 20, 1149 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon in presence of a CDS, bench warrant
Tywonda Patterson, 46, 1729 N. 24TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
Hendric Dunn, 32, 18294 Old Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for BRPD
Darren J. Brown, 52, 10767 Baptist Church Rd, Ventress, LA, DWI 1st, hit and run driving, careless operation, driving under suspension
Kasey Callender, 39, 8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for LSO
Tiffany Lewis, 32, 56754 Cpl Herman Brown, White Castle, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
