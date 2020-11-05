West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of October 19, 2020 – October 25, 2020
Leslie Sanchez, 26, 668 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule III, suboxone
Sanderous Clary, 62, 5612 Horner Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
Corey Delafosse, 25, 12250 S. Palmer, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Ashley Bynum, 43, 2100 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple battery, bench warrant
Kayla Gross, 22, 8623 Santa Rosa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Nathaniel Moore, 39, 530 W. Roosevelt St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, theft
Kentavius Anderson, 22, 3711 Sherwood St, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective order
Jambra Turner, 28, 3632 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Katie Austin, 27, 4446 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Lillie Roth, 32, 2051 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Pagerick Jackson, 23, 913 S. Quiette Ave, Gonzales, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, speeding, driving under suspension, misuse of temp tag
D’Mante Pierce, 26, 24825 Vessel St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Travis Smith, 22, 6151 Crestway Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, battery of a dating partner
Levar Green, 41, 450 Cloud St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrants 6cts
Morris Norwood, 62, 3608 Havana St, New Orleans, LA, possession of marijuana
Tyrone Thomas, 27, 509 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Jennifer Thomas, 37, 12725 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
Charles Hickman, 35, 4115 Mohican Prescott Crossover, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Trevonna Spears, 42, 1487 W. Kaufman Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for BRPD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.