West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of October 19, 2020 – October 25, 2020

Leslie Sanchez, 26, 668 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule III, suboxone

Sanderous Clary, 62, 5612 Horner Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft of a motor vehicle

Corey Delafosse, 25, 12250 S. Palmer, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts

Ashley Bynum, 43, 2100 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple battery, bench warrant 

Kayla Gross, 22, 8623 Santa Rosa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts

Nathaniel Moore, 39, 530 W. Roosevelt St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, theft

Kentavius Anderson, 22, 3711 Sherwood St, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective order

Jambra Turner, 28, 3632 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Katie Austin, 27, 4446 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Lillie Roth, 32, 2051 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Pagerick Jackson, 23, 913 S. Quiette Ave, Gonzales, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, speeding, driving under suspension, misuse of temp tag

D’Mante Pierce, 26, 24825 Vessel St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Travis Smith, 22, 6151 Crestway Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, battery of a dating partner

Levar Green, 41, 450 Cloud St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrants 6cts

Morris Norwood, 62, 3608 Havana St, New Orleans, LA, possession of marijuana

Tyrone Thomas, 27, 509 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts

Jennifer Thomas, 37, 12725 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for EBRSO

Charles Hickman, 35, 4115 Mohican Prescott Crossover, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

Trevonna Spears, 42, 1487 W. Kaufman Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for BRPD

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.