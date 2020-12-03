West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 16, 2020 – November 22, 2020
Melanie Smith, 36, 41333 Merritt Evans Rd, Prairieville, LA, probation violation
Heather Craft, 30, 4729 Pecan Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Markeisha Ellis, 32, 1160 Freeman Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Roland Septs, 26, 12132 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation
Randy Ellis, 43, 1160 Freeman Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Keagan Menard, 28, 10433 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Calvin Young, 52, 4730 Tartan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA,
violation of protective order
Dequante Smith, 23, 6242 S. Rivers Rd #31, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery by child endangerment
Mignon Grayson, 29, 3273 Addison St, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery
Kendra Dillion, 34, 1564 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, theft, bench warrant
Jarrous Mitchell, 24, 15449 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery, simple criminal damage
Isaac Lawrence, 25, 246 Old Rafe Mayer Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Darren Daigle, 51, 3090 Lafiton Lane #10, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Russell Daigle, 29, 3090 Lafiton Lane #10, Port Allen, LA, theft unauthorized use of a movable, resisting an officer
Emily Willis, 34, 4523 Alvin Dark St, Baton Rouge, LA, improper telephone communication
Lerneka Delay, 32, 1024 Court St, Port Allen, LA, theft
Lashawn Jones, 45, 4632 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from justice
Misty Rivers, 41, 9024 Bueche Rd, Bueche, LA, bench warrants
Maurice Babin, 28, 1665 St. Francis Lane, St. Gabriel, LA, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property
Cezar Aguirre-Benitez, 21, 9558 Cannon Rd, Morganza, LA, reckless operation, speeding, improper lane usage
Alexis Walker, 36, 6320 Riverside Dr, Metairie, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, illegal possession of a stolen firearm
