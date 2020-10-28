West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of October 12, 2020 – October 18, 2020
Thomas Campbell, 52, 23842 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Eder, 42, 7322 Board Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated crime against nature
Herbert L. Jefferson, 45, 11443 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, DWI, reckless operation, hit and run driving, resisting an officer, battery on a peace office
Langston Booker, 25, 9821 Cane Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Gary Bowman, 30, 31035 Lake Spring Dr, Walker, LA, probation warrant
Jamal Fadell Jackson, 27, 814 Hwy 67, Slaughter, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of schedule I marijuana
Johnny Marbury, 28, 17246 Milton Dr, French Settlement, LA, obscenity
Walter Marchand III, 39, 3884 Keokuk St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to yield
Cedric Davis, 49, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Michael Coleman, 33, 5017 Myrle St, Addis, LA, probation warrant
Hunter Varnado,18, 12740 Filo Lane, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault
Marlon Harmon, 49, 309 Calcasieu St, Lake Charles, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession of a stolen vehicle
Johnell Lanieu, 55, 5973 Belaire St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 2ND, open container, failure to signal
Fermin Rogers, 57, 3718 Addis Lane, Addis, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, stop sign violation
Catherine Kissner, 62, 9443 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to animals
110 cts
Tre Beckman, 27, 12624 Balis St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Danny Taylor, 35, 58610 Iron Farm Rd, Plaquemine, LA, theft
Robert Roach, 42, 45 Emerald Cove, Gulfport, MS, remaining after being forbidden
Derek Granier, 26, 2307 Oak Alley Dr, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary
Thailan A. Favroth, 19, 15365 Centerville Rd, Rosedale, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of schedule V CDS, resisting an officer, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
John Leo, 28, 719 Court St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, possession of marijuana
Destiny Dupuy, 25, 2065 Rowcliff Ave, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to juveniles
