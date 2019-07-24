Latest News
- Bids and Notices
- Fairchild resigns as PAHS softball coach
- PC Electric makes charitable donations to local organizations
- WBR Facebook group to host Acadian Heritage Celebration
- Former Port Allen basketball star signs to play in Japan's top league
- Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of West Baton Rouge Tailgate was a success
- Cajun music events partner two organizations for education and fun
- Residents get chance to talk to Port Allen police officers through ‘Coffee With a Cop’
Most Popular
Articles
- School Board adopts property tax rates for 2019
- ‘Fly-by-night contractors’ arrested after roofing ruse
- Port Allen residents to see slight increase in solid waste fee beginning in August
- Fairchild resigns as PAHS softball coach
- West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of June 17, 2019 – June 23, 2019
- Four arrested in connection with homicide of 19-year-old Port Allen native
- Residents get chance to talk to Port Allen police officers through ‘Coffee With a Cop’
- Former Port Allen basketball star signs to play in Japan's top league
- West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of June 6, 2019 – June 16, 2019
- Port Allen man, 44, dies in July 6 wreck in Iberville Parish
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.