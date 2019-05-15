District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were
sentenced accordingly:
Richard Antoine Jr. DOB: 10-25-72
5968 Thomas Lane Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent De-fender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Stanford Milton Bynum DOB: 12-4-65
9410 Swingalong Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $312 court cost,$200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Ernesto G. Cruz DOB: 1 -11 -84
226 Ship Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Neal H. Guidry DOB: 10-25-72
4371 Cleveland Street Fordoche, LA 70732
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent De-fender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Keiana E. Jones Jr. DOB: 7-17-82
9215 Corlett Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent De-fender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Gregory A. Jordan Sr. DOB: 8-29-60
32205 Doc Dean White Castle, LA 70788
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated-Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month super-vision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $237 court $400 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Interlock device.
Jonathan L Nash DOB: 7-11-83
1668 Tudor Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense Sentence: 6 months parish jail.
Richard J. Ward, Jr. District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
